Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Judy McLane & More to Star in PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre Company

Pioneer Theatre Company will present the musical revue Putting It Together from March 3 through 18. Celebrating the storied career of Stephen Sondheim-one which lasted over fifty years with productions on Broadway, the West End, and around the world-Putting It Together is the ultimate tribute to one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

Originally conceived by Stephen Sondheim and collaborator Julia McKenzie. Putting It Together allows audiences to experience classic Sondheim themes: love, heartbreak, hope, reluctant brides, chauvinistic husbands, art, and so much more. The production also boasts musical highlights from Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, A Little Night Music, Follies, Sweeney Todd, as well some of Sondheim's more obscure material including The Frogs.

CAST AND CREATIVE

Pioneer Theatre Company welcomes a cast with extensive Broadway and regional theatre credits to Putting It Together. Tyrick Wiltez Jones was last seen at PTC in Ain't Misbehavin' and appeared on Broadway in Hairspray and Finian's Rainbow. Also returning to PTC is Judy McLane, a Broadway vet whose long list of credits includes Aspects of Love, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Chess, and (over 4,000 performances in) Mamma Mia!. PTC audiences will remember McLane as Diana in Next to Normal.

Making their respective PTC debuts are Cayleigh Capaldi, Nicholas Rodriguez, and Brent Thiessen. Capaldi has been featured on Law and Order: Organized Crime on NBC and Mrs. Fletcher on HBO, in addition to many musical theatre credits. Rodriguez most recently completed a run in the Broadway revival of Sondheim's Company opposite Patti LuPone. Prior to that, Rodriguez toured the country as Captain Von Trapp in the Jack O'Brien-directed revival of The Sound of Music. Thiessen was most recently seen as Prince Topher in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at the Walnut Street Theatre and previously toured in Tootsie and Pretty Woman.

Putting It Together will be helmed by Director/Choreographer Gerry McIntyre, a PTC alum who directed and choreographed Ain't Misbehavin'. Prior to being an in-demand director/choreographer, McIntryre appeared on Broadway in the original cast of Once on This Island; Anything Goes (with Patti LuPone); as well as the Broadway, touring, and film productions of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (with Donny Osmond).

Phil Reno, whose illustrious career includes musical direction for the Broadway productions of such hits as Something Rotten!, Elf!, The Drowsy Chaperone, and The Producers, is Musical Director/Conductor for Putting It Together. Reno's previous PTC credits include Hello, Dolly!, Sweeney Todd, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Joining McIntyre and Reno on the Creative Team are Scenic & Costume Designer Yoon Bae (represented at PTC earlier this season with her set design for Scapin); Lighting Designer Herrick Goldman (Einstein's Dreams, Off-Broadway); Sound Designer Aaron Hubbard (PTC's A Christmas Story, The Musical); and PTC's Resident Hair and Makeup Designer Samantha Wootten. Emily Nacrissa Griffith is the Production Stage Manager.

Putting It Together runs from March 3 through 18 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Tickets are available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling PTC's Box Office at 801-581-6961.