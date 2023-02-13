Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Judy McLane & More to Star in PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre Company

Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Judy McLane & More to Star in PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre Company

Putting It Together allows audiences to experience classic Sondheim themes: love, heartbreak, hope, reluctant brides, chauvinistic husbands, art, and so much more.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Pioneer Theatre Company will present the musical revue Putting It Together from March 3 through 18. Celebrating the storied career of Stephen Sondheim-one which lasted over fifty years with productions on Broadway, the West End, and around the world-Putting It Together is the ultimate tribute to one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

Originally conceived by Stephen Sondheim and collaborator Julia McKenzie. Putting It Together allows audiences to experience classic Sondheim themes: love, heartbreak, hope, reluctant brides, chauvinistic husbands, art, and so much more. The production also boasts musical highlights from Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, A Little Night Music, Follies, Sweeney Todd, as well some of Sondheim's more obscure material including The Frogs.

CAST AND CREATIVE

Pioneer Theatre Company welcomes a cast with extensive Broadway and regional theatre credits to Putting It Together. Tyrick Wiltez Jones was last seen at PTC in Ain't Misbehavin' and appeared on Broadway in Hairspray and Finian's Rainbow. Also returning to PTC is Judy McLane, a Broadway vet whose long list of credits includes Aspects of Love, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Chess, and (over 4,000 performances in) Mamma Mia!. PTC audiences will remember McLane as Diana in Next to Normal.

Making their respective PTC debuts are Cayleigh Capaldi, Nicholas Rodriguez, and Brent Thiessen. Capaldi has been featured on Law and Order: Organized Crime on NBC and Mrs. Fletcher on HBO, in addition to many musical theatre credits. Rodriguez most recently completed a run in the Broadway revival of Sondheim's Company opposite Patti LuPone. Prior to that, Rodriguez toured the country as Captain Von Trapp in the Jack O'Brien-directed revival of The Sound of Music. Thiessen was most recently seen as Prince Topher in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at the Walnut Street Theatre and previously toured in Tootsie and Pretty Woman.

Putting It Together will be helmed by Director/Choreographer Gerry McIntyre, a PTC alum who directed and choreographed Ain't Misbehavin'. Prior to being an in-demand director/choreographer, McIntryre appeared on Broadway in the original cast of Once on This Island; Anything Goes (with Patti LuPone); as well as the Broadway, touring, and film productions of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (with Donny Osmond).

Phil Reno, whose illustrious career includes musical direction for the Broadway productions of such hits as Something Rotten!, Elf!, The Drowsy Chaperone, and The Producers, is Musical Director/Conductor for Putting It Together. Reno's previous PTC credits include Hello, Dolly!, Sweeney Todd, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Joining McIntyre and Reno on the Creative Team are Scenic & Costume Designer Yoon Bae (represented at PTC earlier this season with her set design for Scapin); Lighting Designer Herrick Goldman (Einstein's Dreams, Off-Broadway); Sound Designer Aaron Hubbard (PTC's A Christmas Story, The Musical); and PTC's Resident Hair and Makeup Designer Samantha Wootten. Emily Nacrissa Griffith is the Production Stage Manager.

Putting It Together runs from March 3 through 18 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Tickets are available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling PTC's Box Office at 801-581-6961.




Hale Center Theater Orem Presents A GENTLEMANS GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Photo
Hale Center Theater Orem Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
Hale Center Theater Orem presents 'A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER'. Performances run from Feb. 24 to Apr. 08, 2023.
Storm Large Performs LOVE, STORM With the Utah Symphony Photo
Storm Large Performs LOVE, STORM With the Utah Symphony
Romance is on the rise this Valentine's weekend as the Utah Symphony invites audiences to take in a love story with songs from across generations, from Old Hollywood to the present. With heightened glamor and enchanting charisma, audiences can immerse themselves in a speakeasy-like concert performance with Love, Storm.
Review: Hale Centre Theatres SEE HOW THEY RUN Is Exuberant Photo
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's SEE HOW THEY RUN Is Exuberant
SEE HOW THEY RUN on Hale Centre Theatre’s Jewel Box Stage is an exuberant comedy that keeps you always guessing and ever entertained.
OPPA! Brings The Magic Of CINDERELLA To Life Photo
OPPA! Brings The Magic Of CINDERELLA To Life
On Pitch Performing Arts production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella opens this Friday, February 3rd. Kicking-off OPPA!'s 2023 season lineup of amazing shows highlighting strong character leads and fantastic music. Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, this version of the magical fairy tale is reborn with Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance.

More Hot Stories For You


Tyrick Wiltez Jones, Judy McLane & More to Star in PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre CompanyTyrick Wiltez Jones, Judy McLane & More to Star in PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre Company
February 13, 2023

Pioneer Theatre Company will present the musical revue Putting It Together from March 3 through 18.
Hale Center Theater Orem Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDERHale Center Theater Orem Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
February 8, 2023

Hale Center Theater Orem presents 'A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER'. Performances run from Feb. 24 to Apr. 08, 2023.
Storm Large Performs LOVE, STORM With the Utah SymphonyStorm Large Performs LOVE, STORM With the Utah Symphony
February 3, 2023

Romance is on the rise this Valentine's weekend as the Utah Symphony invites audiences to take in a love story with songs from across generations, from Old Hollywood to the present. With heightened glamor and enchanting charisma, audiences can immerse themselves in a speakeasy-like concert performance with Love, Storm.
OPPA! Brings The Magic Of CINDERELLA To LifeOPPA! Brings The Magic Of CINDERELLA To Life
January 30, 2023

On Pitch Performing Arts production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella opens this Friday, February 3rd. Kicking-off OPPA!'s 2023 season lineup of amazing shows highlighting strong character leads and fantastic music. Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, this version of the magical fairy tale is reborn with Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance.
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY at Pioneer Theatre Company
January 28, 2023

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), Utah’s premier professional theatre, will present PTC alum Kareem Fahmy’s A Distinct Society. The production, a world premiere in association with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, runs January 27 through February 11. Check out the photos here!
share