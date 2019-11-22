Get ready to join Dumbledore's Army™! The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Abravanel Hall with "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" in Concert, the fifth film in the Harry Potter series. On December 19, 20 & 21, assistant conductor Connor Gray Covington will conduct the Utah Symphony in a live performance as the magical score from "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" comes to life, while the film plays in high-definition on the big screen. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at www.utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a new global concert tour spotlighting the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in Concert in June 2016, more than 2 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 1,000 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2019.

The performances of "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" in Concert are the fifth in a series of concerts that will be presented over the coming years as the Utah Symphony performs all eight films in the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

The rebellion begins! Lord Voldemort is back, but the Ministry of Magic tries to keep a lid on the truth - including appointing a new, power-hungry Defense Against the Dark Arts professor at Hogwarts. Ron and Hermione convince Harry to secretly train students for the wizarding war ahead. A terrifying showdown between good and evil awaits!

Nominated for a World Soundtrack Discovery Award, composer Nicholas Hooper uses experimental techniques and unique instruments to compose two new main themes reflecting not only Dolores Umbridge but Voldemort's inflection into Harry's psyche. By using Japanese Taiko drums, Hooper allows a deeper and more nefarious undercurrent to permeate the magical adventure of Harry and his friends as they prepare for the wizarding war ahead.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event."

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, "Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World."

Tickets for "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert" start at $29 are can be purchased through www.utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit

www.harrypotterinconcert.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You