The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival Turns Ten This Year

The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival will turn 10 years old this summer. This year's festival, from July 26 to Aug. 4, will feature more than 20 shows in downtown Salt Lake City. The event will be at the Alliance Theater at Trolley Square, as well as in other venues within the Trolley Square campus, for the second year running.

The Fringe plays a vital role in providing a space and opportunity for local theater artists to produce their work, and serves as a launching pad for the next generation of original theater to come out of Utah. Tickets are available individually, as a three-pack or a ten-pack from https://tickets.greatsaltlakefringe.org/. Tickets go on sale July 1.

Co-festival director Jay Perry described what he believes Fringe adds to the SLC theater scene.

"One Fringe fan called it, 'Disneyland for theater lovers,'" he said. "As the forge for independent theater in Utah, we are very proud to foster opportunities for independent artists to engage with local audiences without the same barriers they normally face when trying to get their work out there. Fringe is an unadjudicated, unrestricted, and accessible way for artists to share their work, while supporting each other and making new connections."

Perry first joined the Fringe Festival as marketing manager in 2017, then began serving as festival co-director in 2018, and facilitated the move from the original Sugarhouse location to a new home at The Gateway. In 2020 the entire festival was held online, headquartered in the Utah Arts Alliance Urban Arts Gallery. That same year, Perry became the theater manager for UAA's Alliance Theater at Trolley Square, the main festival venue.

"We have some amazing shows coming to the Fringe for our 10th year that we can't wait to share with our wonderful audiences," Perry said.

Artist coordinator David Knoell, who has been part of the festival for four years, added: "Fringe is the best way to celebrate our passion for theater and performance as a community. We all get to produce, perform, and bring our passion to the stage. With the festival centralized at Trolley Square, that sense of community and belonging is built in, whether it is seeing shows or hanging out in the plaza and beer garden. You're there to belong, and you're there to celebrate."

He also talked about the pieces this year: "We have 22 shows this year and all but one are 'local' groups. I say in quotes because there is Orem, Centerville, but mostly SLC. Pam Gallegoz from La Paz, Mexico is joining us again this year! So far, it seems like a really fun mix of drama, comedy, stand-up, and burlesque."

He also gave some tips for people that want to come to Fringe.

"Plan the shows you want to see, and plan extra time to hang out around the plaza," Knoell said. "You'll meet other artists, be able to network with local professionals, and really enjoy being a part of this wonderful and supportive community."

Shianne Gray, who is the festival co-director and founder, added of the festival reaching its 10th year: "I can't believe we're holding our 10th annual festival this year! I feel so proud when I think back on the last 10 years of theater and art that has come out of the Great Salt Lake Fringe, from our beginnings at Westminster University with an amazing group of students under the mentorship of Michael and Nina Vought, through several different venues around the city and an all-virtual Fringe in 2020, to our festival today with an incredible team and a strong partnership with the Utah Arts Alliance and Trolley Square."

She added: "Ten years in, it's clear that the Fringe fills an important niche in the Utah theater community. To date, over 330 shows have been produced, and the vast majority of those were original works by local artists who might not have had the opportunity to produce their work otherwise. For audiences, the Fringe is a place to see a wide variety of incredible theater over the course of two weekends, surrounded by a vibrant community of passionate artists, for an affordable price. It's an incredibly fun way to support local artists and see unique performances that are outside the mainstream."

Perry also spoke about the need for volunteers to help with the festival.

"Most Fringe Festivals around the world are almost entirely run by volunteers," he said. "The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival started as a group of intrepid, student volunteers from Westminster, including Gray, who believed in creating something special for the Utah theater and performing arts community. Volunteers are the heart of Fringe, and they get special perks from local businesses, swag bags, and to work with wonderful audiences and artists from all over Utah. And the most fun part... see shows for free!"

More information about the festival, and information for those who would like to volunteer, is available at greatsaltlakefringe.org.

Fringe attendees should also look for discounts and special offers within Trolley Square that will be presented in conjuction with the festival.



