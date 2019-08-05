THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Announced At Live at the Eccles

The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will stop by Eccles Theater on October 2nd, 2019 during the North American tour. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Go to www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com for on sale dates and ticket information.

Public on-sale for the Salt Lake City engagement is August 9th at 10am. Tickets will be available online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, calling 801-355-2787 or visiting the Eccles Theater Box Office (Mon-Fri 10am-6pm & Sat 10am-2pm). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson', 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

Information about The Simon & Garfunkel Story and ticketing can be found at: http://www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com.





