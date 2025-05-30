Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Salt Lake Acting Company will produce SLAC’S SUMMER SHOW: THE SECRET LIVES OF THE REAL WIVES IN THE SALT LAKE HIVE, by Austin Archer, Penelope Caywood, and Olivia Custodio, the newest addition to our longstanding summer tradition. Performances run June 25th - August 17th.

A catharsis for Utahns who are baffled, bothered, and bewildered by life in the Beehive State. The same Summer Show experience you've known and loved for decades. Bring your friends, pack your food and drink, and laugh at the quirky, peculiar, sometimes infuriating, always entertaining life and culture of the Beehive State, written every year by Utahns for Utahns.

The company's annual summer parody is back and bigger, better, and beehive-ier than ever! Featuring our take on everyone’s favorite Utahns, the (not so) Real Secret Mormon Housewives of Salt Lake City, alongside other notable local (and national… and biblical) celebrities, this year’s show promises to be the can’t miss party of the summer. You’ll have to attend to see what other surprising characters show up!

Returning to SLAC's stage from last summer's runaway hit Close Encounters in the Beehive will be Noelani Brown*, Laurel Morgan (Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, SLAC's Summer Show: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Marc Nielson* (Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!), Bryce Romleski* (Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Elephant & Piggie's: "We Are in a Play!", SLAC's Summer Show: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), and Robert Scott Smith* (Bat Boy: The Musical '03, Sleeping Giant, Saturday's Voyeur), who also appeared in this season's Bat Boy: The Musical as Dr. Thomas Parker. Also returning after a few years away will be Mikki Reeve* who last appeared on our stage in Silent Dancer and Saturday's Voyeur.

Joining SLAC's Executive Artistic Director Cynthia Fleming (Director/Choreographer) and Zach Hansen (Music Director) on the Creative Team will be a world-class group of veteran SLAC designers, including Erik Reichert (Set Designer), Jesse Portillo** (Lighting Designer), Joe Killian (Sound Designer), Dennis Hassan (Costume Designer), Leah Brown (Assistant Costume Designer), Erika Ahlin Bird (Props Designer), Lucy Urquhart (Assistant Props Designer), David Smith (Projection Designer), Adriana Lemke (Fight/Intimacy Director), Jennie Sant* (Production Stage Manager), Tahra Veasley* (Stage Manager), and Bridgette Lehman* (Assistant Stage Manager). Returning from last year's show and their recent professional co-directorial debut of our World Premiere production of The Robertassey by Kathleen Cahill will be Hannah Keating (Assistant Director/Assistant Choreographer).

Making their Salt Lake Acting Company debuts in this run will be a stellar group of current University of Utah students made up of Kaden Conrad, Rachel Johnson, Tori Kenton, and Harrison Timm.

