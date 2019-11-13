Salt Lake Acting Company Launches Second Decade of Professional Children's Theater with WITH PETE THE CAT

Salt Lake Acting Company (SLAC), Utah's leading destination for brave, contemporary theatre, proudly presents its 11th annual children's production, the Utah premiere of PETE THE CAT. Based on the popular book series by Kimberly and James Dean, the stage musical features music by Will Aronson and book/lyrics by Sarah Hammond.

When Pete the Cat gets caught jamming after bedtime, the cat-catcher sends him to live with the Biddle family to learn his manners. But for Pete, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up, and the minute he walks in the door, he gets the whole family rocking. The whole family that is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. But when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration.

Comprising the cast are Cameron Aragon (Olive), Jacob Weitlauf (Pete the Cat), Joseph Paul Branca (Jimmy), Shelby Andersen (Mom), and Trayven Call (Dad). Weitlauf and Branca return to SLAC's Upstairs Theatre after appearing in SATURDAY'S VOYEUR 2019. Call understudies the role of Finn in SLAC's current production of FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN. Andersen, a Utah native now based in New York, returns to SLAC, having appeared in CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION, 4000 MILES, and the 2012 children's production CLICK, CLACK, MOO: COWS THAT TYPE. Aragon makes her Salt Lake Acting Company debut with PETE THE CAT.

Penelope Caywood, Artistic Director of the University of Utah Children's Theatre, returns for her 10th children's production at SLAC. She directs, choreographs, and provides musical direction for PETE THE CAT. Rounding out the creative team are Gage Williams (scenic design), Dennis Hassan (costuments-in-need. Requested (unwrapped) items include: jewelry, hair supplies, sporting equipment, slime, playdough, board games, coloring books, dolls, Barbies, sports team clothing, Minecraft items, remote control vehicles, bikes, skateboards, and gift cards.

PETE THE CAT runs December 6th through December 30th. Tickets can be obtained via tickets.saltlakeactingcompany.org, in person, or by calling SLAC's box office at 801.363.7522.





