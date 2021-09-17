SLAC Presents the Premiere Of FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET

Salt Lake Acting Company (SLAC), Utah's leading destination for brave, contemporary theatre, announces the much-anticipated world premiere of Elaine Jarvik's Four Women Talking About the Man Under the Sheet. The new work, now to kick off SLAC's 50th Season from September 29 through October 31, was initially to be presented in March 2020. The 2021 engagement will also feature a streaming version of the production, which will be available on SLAC Digital from October 17 through 31.

Four Women Talking About the Man Under the Sheet was named as part of the 2020 Kilroys List, an annual naming of new and under-produced work by female, transgender, and nonbinary playwrights in the American theatre. Jarvik describes the play as follows:

On the morning of February 21, 1895, the day after the great man died, Susan B. Anthony shows up on his widow's doorstep. She is there to grieve - but is she also feeling guilty? Four Women Talking About the Man Under the Sheet is an exploration of feminism and race, asking "What compromises should you make in pursuit of a cause?"

In reference to the production, which has survived several postponements over the past 19-months, SLAC Executive Artistic Director Cynthia Fleming remarked, "For this particular piece, the final timing seems like fate. While the core of the play that was to open in March 2020 is the same, it's now a much stronger piece. So much has occurred in our world that has influenced the revisions to Elaine's play. We as a theatre industry have finally acknowledged inequities present at all levels, and SLAC is making meaningful strides toward a better future for all who work and enjoy theatre here."

Comprising the cast are all five actors who were to appear in the 2020 mounting. Colleen Baum* (Course 86B in the Catalogue) plays Susan, Latoya Cameron* (The Cake) is Zoe, Susanna Florence* (form of a girl known) is Helen, Tamara Howell (Stag's Leap) is Mrs. Stanton, and Yolanda Stange* (Surely Goodness and Mercy) is Rosetta. This core group is joined by Understudy Program at SLAC participants Brenda Hattingh (u/s Susan, Helen, and Mrs. Stanton) in her SLAC debut, and Wendy Joseph (u/s Zoe, Rosetta) fresh off her run in #SLACabaret.

The production is co-directed by Jason Bowcutt and Martine Kei Green-Rogers, with scenic and prop design by Justin Ivie, costume design by Spencer Potter, lighting design by cade beck, sound design by Emily Chung, rehearsal stage management by Katelyn Limber*, and run-of-show stage management by Bett Shouse*. Joining the creative team as part of SLAC's Professional Theatre Program for Emerging Artists are Assistant Stage Manager Chance Johnson-Kildee and Assistant Lighting Adapter Olivia Ellison.

Kenny Riches again joins the team as Film Director through a special partnership with the David Ross Fetzer Foundation for Emerging Artists (aka The Davey Foundation). As previously mentioned, the production will stream on SLAC Digital from October 17 through 31. The streaming cost is $20 per household for a 48-hour viewing window.

In-person performances for Four Women Talking About the Man Under the Sheet will take place in SLAC's Chapel Theatre from September 29 through October 31. Single tickets are now on sale and 50th Season subscription packages are also available. All ticketing-related queries (including season subscriptions) can be directed to the SLAC Box Office at Info@SaltLakeActingCompany.org or by calling 801-363-7522.

It should also be noted that Salt Lake Acting Company is requiring proof of full vaccination from all audience members (in addition to its actors and staff). Masks must also be worn while at SLAC. Audience members who aren't able or do not wish to see the production in person for whatever reason, are encouraged to stream Four Women Talking About the Man Under the Sheet when it arrives on SLAC Digital.

For more information on Four Women Talking About the Man Under the Sheet, SLAC's Amberlee Fund (the theatre's ongoing capital campaign), and the theatre company's 50th Season lineup, visit SaltLakeActingCompany.org.

This production is generously supported by the Utah Department of Heritage and Arts.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States