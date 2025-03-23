SAINTMAKERS at Wasatch Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wasatch Theatre Company continues with its 27th season with a local piece, Saintmakers by Riley Treanier. The show will run April 18-26, 2025 at the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles.

Saintmakers blends and balances absurdism and naturalism, tragedy and comedy, family and passion. This full-length play follows the story of Danny Bethany, a young historian infected, tragically, with Mad Cow Disease. While he only has weeks to live, he is bed-bound and plagued by hallucinations of the subjects of his academic study: the French Revolutionary dictators Robespierre and Marat. Impossibly, these specters, represented onstage by two actors (one confined comedically to the bathtub he was murdered in!) only seen by Danny, beg him to write a petition of canonization to the pope: they desire to be Catholic saints.

The show is being directed by the playwright.

Wasatch’s 27th season started with Craven by Elise Hanson, followed by On Golden Pond in December. The Odd Couple played in February. Following Saintmakers, the WTC 27th season will conclude with the original musical Svetlana. Three of the five productions this season have been by local playwrights.

About Wasatch Theatre Company

Wasatch Theatre Company is a non-profit theater company that produces a variety of plays and musicals each year. The company’s mission is to produce timely, relevant, and entertaining theatre by supporting diverse artists and providing opportunities for unique voices to stimulate conversation, increase empathy, and empower positive social change. WTC is a resident of the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles.

Comments