Review: THE HELLO GIRLS at Hale Center Theater Orem is a Stirring Portrait

THE HELLO GIRLS at Hale Center Theater Orem is a stirring portrait of fortitude, patriotism, and resiliency against all odds.

THE HELLO GIRLS (music and lyrics by Peter Mills, book by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel) received three Drama Desk Award nominations, including Outstanding Musical, for its off-Broadway premiere in 2018. It tells the story of the intrepid female telephone operators who were on the front lines of World War I under the direction of the U.S. Army.

The fresh piece was directed with sensitivity by Barta Heiner and choreographed with an eye for interesting visual formations by Amelia Rose Moore. The music direction by Anne Puzey resulted in glorious tight harmonies across the musical numbers from every member of the carefully selected cast.

The strong women sparkled with distinct characterizations and bright voices, including Brianna Meikle as Grace Banker (double cast with Megan Heaps), Emily Paxman as Helen Hill (double cast with Abigail Fillmore), Makenna Ashby as Louise LeBreton (double cast with Bo Chester), Bronwyn Andreoli as Suzanne Prevot (double cast with Kennedy Bradford), and Emily Mower as Bertha Hunt (double cast with Shannon Eden).

The men also shone in their supporting roles, including Ben Henderson as Captain Joseph Riser (double cast with Dallin Bradford), Marshall Lamm as General John Pershing (double cast with Reese Phillip Purser), Nate Brogan (double cast with Charlie Flint), Jordan Raddatz (double cast with Caleb Birth), and Jake Englestad (double cast with Thomas Wood).

The scenic design by Jason Baldwin relies on a simple unit set of wooden platforms and a back wall covered with light bulbs, reminiscent of an operator switchboard. It never grows tiresome due to the movement and performances, as well as the elegantly designed projections by Bobby Gibson, which utilize historical photos and film in artistic splashes across the wall that help elucidate place and time. The lighting design by Michael Gray is superb, with a bluish tinged light applied to differentiate characters in the trenches.

The period costume design by Kim Wright (assisted by Christa Didier), incorporating replica uniforms, is the final piece of the puzzle to bring the pages of this little-known part of history to life.

THE HELLO GIRLS plays through June 1, 2024. For tickets, call the box office at 801-226-8600 or visit www.haletheater.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by Suzy O Photography.

Comments