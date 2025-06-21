Review: Music Theatre West’s THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL is Grand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Theatre West’s grand production of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan is operatic in scale, yet still intimate in performance.

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL (book and lyrics by Nan Knighton, music by Frank Wildhorn) is an adventure romance based on the classic works of Baroness Orczy. Set to the backdrop of the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror, it boasts a thrilling story and score. Englishman Percy Blakeney is secretly the Scarlet Pimpernel, who rescues French aristocrats from the guillotine, but when he learns that his new wife, Marguerite, sent a marquis and his family to their deaths, he must face the danger without her by his side.

Dallin Clark embraces the role of Percy with panache, Patrice Weatherston is an impassioned Marguerite, and Nathan Scott’s interpretation of Chauvelin carries depth, all with seasoned acting and singing skills.

The choreography by Holden Matthews and Amber Freestone is eye-catching with complex formations that are well-integrated into the staging by directors Melinda Potts Richards and Clifton Richards. It is performed with sharp precision by the well-rehearsed, talented ensemble, which also richly sings the songs’ harmonies, whether while dancing or offstage, as led by music director Karen Teuscher.

The soaring live orchestra, conducted by Dallas Aksoy, is a true joy throughout the running time of the show.

The Ellen Eccles Theatre is a beautiful historic space that is used to great effect in the opening theatre-set sequence. Its large Broadway-style stage is difficult to fill, and the production often does so successfully. However, at some points, utilizing more of the ensemble or selectively lighting portions of the stage could help meet this challenge.

In addition, the sound could be louder overall, and especially the dialogue, to ensure that nothing is missed by the audience.

Still, the set design by Dallin Clark and lighting design by Nikayla Neilson work together well to effectively establish place and mood, and the costume design by Emma Lovan furthers the atmosphere with ornately detailed 18th-century costuming that beautifully communicates character and story.

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL plays through June 28, 2025. For tickets, call the box office at 435-752-0026 or visit www.musictheatrewest.org.

Photo Credit: Music Theatre West

Reader Reviews