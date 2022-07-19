Repertory Dance Theatre Invites Families To Wiggle-Friendly Shows

For 25 years, Repertory Dance Theatre has been presenting "wiggle-friendly" interactive performances for children and families at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center through the Ring Around the Rose series. Since the opening of the Rose Wagner, RDT has been inviting families to enjoy the performing arts in an interactive and accessible way. The 2022-2023 season plans to continue that tradition with talented artists in a variety of genres.



Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) has scheduled nine performances to fall on the second Saturday of each month from September through May. Continuing to feature local performing arts groups each month, audiences of all ages are invited to watch and participate in the arts firsthand. Tickets are just $6/person or $20 for a family of four. Patrons can get an additional 30% off by purchasing a flex package of at least six performances.



Engaging and entertaining groups like Samba Fogo, Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation, Pygmalion Productions, and Tablado Flamenco will grace the stage and invite audiences to experience their artforms in a whole new way. Talented young artists from groups like Flavakids Crew, Tanner Dance, and South Valley Creative Dance will present inspiring and interactive performances for all ages.



RDT is thrilled to celebrate 25 years of wiggle-friendly performances and looks forward to engaging audiences throughout the season. For the full line-up, see below or visit rdtutah.org/ring-around-the-rose.