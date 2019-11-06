RDT's LINK Series Presents SPEAK In December

Repertory Dance Theatre's Link Series presents SPEAK, a dance-theatre performance produced by RDT dancer Dan Higgins in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theater at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, December 12-13, 2019 at 7:30 pm.



After a successful performance last year (In.Memory.Of), Dan Higgins is proud to present a new work - SPEAK, as part of RDT's Link Series. This world premiere is a movement performance utilizing and emphasizing various forms of communication to inform the theatrical environment. Gesturing to the many tenuous factors that begin to build a story, Higgins explores how a single choice -- and ultimately our decisions -- conduct the derailed trains that form our thoughts. Dan Higgins and his dancers wade into this subject with purpose to cultivate a meaningful evening with hopes that the ripples experienced in this space will engender further conversations.

"Dan Higgins is not only a charismatic performer, says Linda Smith (RDT Executive/Artistic Director), he is also a remarkable young choreographer who is able to create inventive movement filled with mystery and emotion. He blends dance and theater with an innate sophistication. This new dance-maker is someone to watch."

There is nothing more powerful or more beautiful than a good story. In our long history of existence, there is one thing that truly binds us and unifies us as culturally diverse beings that continue to find ourselves in a plethora of situations. In times of despair and sadness, and in times of love and peaceful exuberance, storytelling becomes the method in which we share what we know and feel. Through these great stories, there are opportunities to find solace, to seek the analysis of philosophical ideas, and to draw parallels from one generation to the next, finding insight or inspiration.

On this occasion, Higgins and his dancers will tell a story. However, this story will not consist of a plot with a defined timeline, but rather an ensemble of scenarios, events, and occurrences that highlight the realities of human behavior.





