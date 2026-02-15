Review: Ballet West's PETER PAN Hooks You from the Very Beginning

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet West’s PETER PAN hooks you from the very beginning. It captivates as beautiful aerial choreography, complex sword fighting, and wholesome silliness play out in this recognizable and enduring tale with choreography by Trey McIntyre and music by Sir Edward Elgar.

David Huffmire’s Peter Pan is athletic and charming, often defying gravity even without cable help. His moments of aerial feats are stunning, effortless in execution and utterly awe-inspiring as pirouette after pirouette dazzles Wendy, Michael, and John and leaves the audience with bated breath. Additionally, Huffmire perfectly blends his strength and sense of adventure with his youthful and often humorous portrayal of the boy that never grows up.

Lexi McCloud’s Wendy is stunningly elegant and gravity-defying even when both feet are on the ground. Her lines are beautiful, extending long beyond her physical form, enchanting even without the help of pixie dust. Her sense of wonder is brilliantly portrayed. Such brilliance is what makes her emotional transition to adulthood that much more incredible to witness.

Adrian Fry’s Captain Hook is refreshingly effervescent, striking in his moments of cruelty and greatly amusing in his moments of comedy. Fry’s ability to translate such storytelling through his movement is gripping and, with such a successful portrayal, makes it that much more exciting to witness his formidable presence next to Huffmire’s cunningness.

Victor Galeana’s Michael and Jacob Hancock’s John play off each other well, a touching sibling duo that invokes a sense of comradery and a yearning to go back to our younger years if only to experience juvenile fantasies for the first time again. Strong in step and humorous in expression, both join the mischievous Lost Boys in a journey of a lifetime.

Maren Florence’s Tinkerbell, Amy Potter’s Liza, Vinicius Lima’s James Hook, and Katlyn Addison and Jordan Veit’s Mother and Father Darling are also exquisite, floating and gliding on air as they remain grounded in their pursuit to take care of the Darling children in their own ways. The band of Pirates also greatly entertain with their nervousness around Captain Hook and their larger-than-life personalities around each other. Many laughs come from their antics showcased through great physical comedy and pantomime.

McIntyre’s choreography is incredibly intricate and captivating. Ballet West’s company portrays this band of characters beautifully. They commit fully to creating a wonderful adventure that invokes childlike wonder in even the oldest soul. Through expansive and spellbinding scenery, impressive shadow work, and lively orchestrations, it’s no wonder that PETER PAN is hooking audiences of all ages. It’s so magical, in fact, it will give you butterflies as the company soars to new heights, sweeping you off your feet in dazzling fashion. It certainly leaves you with the desire to never grow up if only to hold on to this sense of youthful adventure. Or, rather, it leaves you with the yearning to stay in this Neverland forever.

Remaining performances of Ballet West’s PETER PAN run February 19 – February 22, 2026 at the Capitol Theatre. For tickets, call the box office at 801-869-6920 or visit www.balletwest.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by Beau Pearson

