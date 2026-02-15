Review: HELLO, DOLLY! at Timp Arts: It Only Takes a Moment to Fall in Love

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It only takes a moment to fall in love with HELLO, DOLLY! at Timp Arts. Fierce, funny, and fabulous, this production is full of heart, delightful in its ability to transport you to 1890s New York through humor, dramatics, and plenty of extravagant dance numbers.

A musical adaptation of Thorton Wilder’s play The Matchmaker, with music & lyrics by Jerry Herman and book by Michael Stewart, HELLO, DOLLY! follows Dolly Gallagher Levi, a matchmaker and all around “arranger of things.” Parading the streets of Yonkers as she attempts to find a partner for Horace Vandergelder, Dolly schemes and, through plenty of misunderstandings, humorous moments, and detailed business cards, ultimately finds love in many places.

Kailey Simmons’ Dolly is fierce, lively, and incredibly funny. She leads the cast with vigor, delivering humorous bits with flair and the emotional moments with ease. With Simmons’ presence alone, it’s no wonder she’s able to win over everyone she meets.

Other standout performances include Ben Dunford-Cable’s Cornelius Hackl and Jake Shelley’s Barnaby Tucker. Awkwardly endearing, they stumble their way through Yonkers and, through great physical comedy, captivate as they learn to dance, find love, and stand up to Vandergelder. Individually, both actors shine just as bright, what with Shelley perfectly capturing the nervousness that comes with young love and Dunford-Cable mastering the doe-eyed exuberance that comes with first love.

Stephanie Cole’s choreography is upbeat and fun with “Waiter’s Gallop” particularly memorable for its complexity and vivacity. With trays flying and bodies weaving, it made for an exciting and humorous number as Shelly’s Barnaby and Aaron Williams’ Vandergelder get swept up in the antics.

Also starring Kennedy Bird (Irene Molloy), Lily Shepherd (Minnie Fray), Beck Mercury (Ambrose Kemper), Emily Ward (Ermengarde), Kristyan Williams (Ernestia Money), Robert Bahr (Rudolph Reisenweber), Mallory Miller (Young Dolly), and Weston Pryor (Ephraim Levi), this production is a gift that keeps on giving. Joyful, touching, and energetic, it leaves its own calling card: HELLO, DOLLY! – must-see musical.

HELLO, DOLLY! runs through February 21, 2026 at the Valentine Theater. For tickets, visit www.timparts.com.

Photo Credit: Timp Arts

Reader Reviews

Need more Salt Lake City Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...