Play-by-Play New Play Reading Titles Announced for June 2022

PIONEER THEATRE COMPANY (PTC), Salt Lake City's fully professional regional theatre, has announced the four titles and authors to be included in this season's PLAY-BY-PLAY new play reading series to be held June 9 through June 18, 2022, in the Babcock Theatre level of the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre.

Since 2014, the series has provided developmental rehearsal periods for new plays each season. This season, Play-by-Play has been reimagined to include four readings, performed "festival" style, over two consecutive weekends. The playwright works alongside a professional director and cast for a weeklong residency, culminating in two public readings of each play available to theatregoers at a modest cost.

"The Play-by-Play new play readings are one of the most important ways we contribute to the cultural fabric of theatre," said PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. "Nurturing new voices and developing new work is how theatre, as a community, continues to grow, inspire, and evoke emotion. We take our responsibility to be part of that very seriously."

Playwright SOPHIE MCINTOSH opens the series on June 9 and 11, 2022 with MACBITCHES. At the end of audition week, the cast list for a theatre school's production of Macbeth is posted, and the lead role of Lady Macbeth is given to a perky freshman newcomer-not to the star actor of the program who expected it. The night then follows five of the cast members "celebrating," which leads to some dark and unfortunate consequences.

ELYZABETH GREGORY WILDER returns to the Play-by-Play series (A Requiem for August Moon) with LOOKS LIKE PRETTY, June 10 and 11, 2022. Charlie the photographer is in love with "Shirley," the Kodak Color Girl, with her fair skin and auburn hair, who is the basis on which all photographs are color balanced. But when Gloria, an African-American employee, asks for his help after the disappearance of her daughter, they question the limitations of technology as they explore how we perceive light, color, and beauty.

The third play in the series is THE MACHINE by MATTHEW LIBBY, June 16 and 18, 2022. An acclaimed poet-turned-professor with a severe case of writer's block, is approached by the CEO of a tech company wanting to design an artificially intelligent computer program that will create works replicating her poetic voice - a machine that can write her poetry. This sends her through a journey of self-discovery, as she struggles with her identity as an artist and wonders what it means to lead a creative life?

The final play, THE PEOPLE BEFORE THE PARK by Keith Josef Adkins, will close the series with readings on June 17 and 18, 2022. In 1856, African-American and Irish immigrants lived peacefully and away from the corruption of downtown New York City in the area which eventually became Central Park. However, when the City decides to build the park, their quiet hamlet becomes the target of demolition.

Play-by-Play readings are $10 each, and the entire series of four readings can be purchased for $30 by calling the box office.

"The affordability of Play-by-Play means everyone can experience the new worlds opened by theatrical experiences," said Azenberg.

Current PTC season subscribers can attend for $5 each, or $20 for the series.

For tickets, contact Pioneer Theatre Company's Box Office at 801-581-6961, or visit online at www.pioneertheatre.org.