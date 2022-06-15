Plan-B Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring World Premieres & More

Plan-B Theatre has announced their 32nd Season, celebrating the work of 10 Utah playwrights!

2022/23 SUBSCRIPTION SERIES



Their annual three-show series of world premieres by Utah playwrights is their 21st series

in the Studio Theatre at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

Each of the three plays - MY BROTHER WAS A VAMPIRE by Morag Shepherd, GO HOME COME BACK by Darryl Stamp, and FIRE! by Jenifer Nii - is a rumination on what it means to face and embrace mortality.

MY BROTHER WAS A VAMPIRE BY MORAG SHEPHERD



November 3-13, 2022

Siblings Skye and Callum love each other, hate each other, and need each other.

Oh and they can fly. A horror comedy about genetic mutation, addiction, surgery, and reconstruction.

From the author of NOT ONE DROP, "Mother Earth" and "The March" from (in)divisible, and FLORA MEETS A BEE, each of which premiered at Plan-B. You may have also seen her other plays about town: CHERRY WINE IN PAPER CUPS, DO YOU WANT TO SEE ME NAKED?, HINDSIGHT, POPPY'S IN THE SAND, BURN, HOW LONG CAN YOU STAND ON THE TRAIN TRACKS: A GAME FOR TWO SISTERS, THE WORST THING I'VE EVER DONE, and A BRIEF WALTZ IN A LITTLE ROOM.

GO HOME COME BACK BY DARRYL STAMP



February 23-March 5, 2023

Will's a sales manager. James is in disaster management. They meet while shuffling off their mortal coils. A heartwarming 'what if' of missed opportunities, first impressions, and second chances.

From the author of "Roar" from ...OF COLOR, which premiered at Plan-B; you may also have seen his play DUMBED DOWN at the 2020 Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival.

FIRE! BY JENIFER NII



April 13-23, 2023

Wallace Thurman was a queer Black man in Salt Lake City at the turn of the previous century. He attended West High School, the University of Utah, and Calvary Baptist Church.

He was also the heart of the Harlem Renaissance.

And he has been erased from Utah history.

A revival of their 2010 production with Carleton Bluford reprising the role of Wallace Thurman.

From the author of THE AUDACITY, "Influencer" from RADIO SLAM, THE WEIRD PLAY, "Damned If I Do" and "Spam" from (in)divisible, KINGDOM OF HEAVEN, RUFF!,

SUFFRAGE, and THE SCARLET LETTER, all of which premiered at Plan-B.

________________________________________

2022/23 FREE EVENTS

TENTH ANNUAL FREE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TOUR:

BALLET FOR ALIENS BY GERARD HERNANDEZ, JENNY KOKAI,

AND OLIVER KOKAI-MEANS

September 2022-May 2023

Jacob loves ballet, turkey sandwiches, Pokedudes, and his orange blanket. He does not love living with Crohn's disease or nurses who can't get the IV in on the first try. On the day of his latest infusion, he meets Sophie, a nurse unlike any other (who might be an alien). A play for grades 4-6 about living with a chronic illness and how imagination can help get you through. Created specifically for grades 4-6 and inspired by Gerard's experience as a child living with Crohn's disease.

Free, non-ticketed, public performances at the Chapman Branch (Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1pm) and Marmalade Branch (Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3pm) of the Salt Lake City Public Library as well as the Collide Arts Festival (May 20, 2023 at 4pm) at Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts; one other TBA.

RADIO HOUR EPISODE 16:

THE CASE OF THE MISSING DOG BY BRANDAN NGO

October 21, 2022

Live broadcast on KUER's RadioWest at 11am, rebroadcast at 7pm.

A malapropistnoircomedywhodunnit.

Their annual co-production with KUER's RadioWest.

SCRIPT-IN-HAND SERIES

Join them on Zoom for a quartet of free readings of new plays-in-progress (free-but-required tickets available August 17, 2022).

TIP TOP TRIANGLE BY RACHEL BUBLITZ

September 24, 2022 at 8pm

SQUEAK BY Tito Livas

For kids in grades K-3

Saturday, September 24, 2022, time TBA

RADIO SHOW BY TATIANA CHRISTIAN

Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8pm

THE ROBOTS OF WALMART BY JENNY KOKAI

Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 8p