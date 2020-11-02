Pioneer Theatre Company Launches Virtual Holiday Bazaar

New online Holiday Scene Shoppe initiative kicks-off today!

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), together in a partnership administered by-and-through the Pioneer Theatre Guild, turns attention towards generating some Holiday spirit. Through the creation of the "Holiday Scene Shoppe," an online bazaar, PTC will be crafting gifts, games, and festive facemasks, just in time for your seasonal shopping.

The "Holiday Scene Shoppe" products are made from repurposed production materials like painted backdrops, stage flooring, and steel, as well as scripts, musical scores, and ground plans. These imaginative creations include wind chimes, table top games, festive handbags and clutches, a plethora of home décor, including votive candle holders, crafted tree ornaments, stocking holders, and a variety of fun accouterments and decorations for the Holidays. Items start at $4 for simple table decorations, and continue through $140 for a library chair that converts into a stepladder. This wide offering of products ensures holiday offerings for everyone's budget.

Launching today, the "Holiday Scene Shoppe" is the next phase in PTC's "Second Act" program, an ongoing partnership with the Pioneer Theatre Guild, which was developed this past summer- part of an overarching effort to employ the use of the Theatre's costume-and-scenic shops to create products ranging from furniture to facemasks. All proceeds from "Second Act" support PTC's efforts to keep their resident artisans working during the CoVid-19 crisis.

"While we have been unable to produce live theatre, it is these outside-of-the-box projects that are helping our Industry survive. For instance, we've just concluded a partnership with Red Butte Gardens creating props for their Bootanical Celebration," explained PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. "Second Act is all about recognizing the importance of adapting during this time. We're committed to bringing back our furloughed staff and while we're at it, why not create some much needed Holiday cheer?"

"The pandemic has prompted a rethink of organizational operations and direction," added PTC Managing Director Christopher Massimine. "Our first priority was our resident staff. Karen and I were determined to be part of the solution in ensuring work exists in an industry that is now literally decimated. As the official state theatre, it's PTC's responsibility to lead by example. Just as Utah leads together, so shall we."

Since the creation of "Second Act" PTC has returned fourteen furloughed employees back to work. With the number of Covid-19 cases rising, the "Holiday Scene Shoppe" allows patrons to safely support the Theatre in a significant way.

Glen Clayburn, president of the Pioneer Theatre Guild, notes that "Being able to help PTC get back on its feet is something the Guild takes pride in. We're glad we're able to help the Theatre in a sustainable way."

The "Holiday Scene Shoppe" products are sold online at pioneertheatre.org/second-act and at pioneertheatre.org/masks-to-order. Product updates will be published on the website and communicated directly to those who subscribe to the PTC e-newsletter.

