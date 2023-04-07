Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company

Schreck's timely and galvanizing play became a sensation off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Pioneer Theatre Company will present the 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me from April 7 through 22, 2023.

See photos below!

Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Schreck's timely and galvanizing play became a sensation off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations among countless other accolades.

Photo credit: BW Productions

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Ben Cherry

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Ben Cherry

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Ben Cherry

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Ben Cherry and Laura Jordan

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Ben Cherry and Laura Jordan

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Ben Cherry and Laura Jordan

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Laura Jordan

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Laura Jordan

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Laura Jordan

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Laura Jordan and Ben Cherry

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Laura Jordan and Naomi Cova

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Laura Jordan and Taryn Bedore

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Laura Jordan, Ben Cherry, and Naomi Cova

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Laura Jordan, Ben Cherry, and Taryn Bedore

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Naomi Cova

Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company
Taryn Bedore




The Utah Symphony Presents a Grammy Award-Winning Family Series Concert Photo
The Utah Symphony Presents a Grammy Award-Winning Family Series Concert
The Utah Symphony's performance of Mason Bates' Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of an Orchestra brings Fantasia-like magic and Grammy Award-winning music to the stage and the screen as part of the Family Series concert performances.
Utah Symphony Presents A Historic Return Of Florence Prices Piano Concerto This Weekend! Photo
Utah Symphony Presents A Historic Return Of Florence Price's Piano Concerto This Weekend!
The Utah Symphony's performance of Florence Price's Piano Concerto restores an obscure composer to center stage in a historic weekend performance. Two evening concerts will take place this weekend, Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, at 7:30 PM, at Abravanel Hall in downtown Salt Lake City, led by return guest conductor Tito Muñoz. All three works on the program reflect the heritage and personal experiences of their composers—also including Gabriela Lena Frank's Elegía Andina and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 10.
COME FROM AWAY and ANNIE Added to Broadway at the Eccles Season Photo
COME FROM AWAY and ANNIE Added to Broadway at the Eccles Season
Two season Add-Ons have been announced for the 2023/2024 Broadway at the Eccles season. COME FROM AWAY, the true story of the small town that welcomed the world on 9/11 and ANNIE, the little Orphan that reminds generations of theater goers that sunshine is always right around the corner.
Photos: Heidi Schreck Visits Pioneer Theatre Companys WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Photo
Photos: Heidi Schreck Visits Pioneer Theatre Company's WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
Playwright Heidi Schreck recently visited the first rehearsal of Pioneer Theatre Company's production of What the Constitution Means to Me. Check out photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


The Utah Symphony Presents a Grammy Award-Winning Family Series ConcertThe Utah Symphony Presents a Grammy Award-Winning Family Series Concert
April 7, 2023

The Utah Symphony's performance of Mason Bates' Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of an Orchestra brings Fantasia-like magic and Grammy Award-winning music to the stage and the screen as part of the Family Series concert performances.
RDT Hosts A Symposium On Preserving Land, Water, and CultureRDT Hosts A Symposium On Preserving Land, Water, and Culture
April 5, 2023

In coordination with Repertory Dance Theatre's concert, FLIGHT on April 20-22, RDT, will host a free symposium, Preserving our Land, Water, and Culture, on April 21, 2023 at 6:30 pm at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.
COME FROM AWAY and ANNIE Added to Broadway at the Eccles SeasonCOME FROM AWAY and ANNIE Added to Broadway at the Eccles Season
March 29, 2023

Two season Add-Ons have been announced for the 2023/2024 Broadway at the Eccles season. COME FROM AWAY, the true story of the small town that welcomed the world on 9/11 and ANNIE, the little Orphan that reminds generations of theater goers that sunshine is always right around the corner.
Theatre-Maker George Plautz to be Honored in Theatre Memorial
March 28, 2023

George Plautz, who spent a majority of his life contributing to the theatre as a performer, director, playwright, and producer, will be honored at a memorial on April 23rd called “Sunday in the Theatre with George.”  The event will start at 6 pm and will feature performances by local artists, as well as refreshments.  Wasatch Theatre Company, George’s home for the last 23 years, hosts.  
FUN HOME Comes to Mid-valley Performing Arts Center in April
March 28, 2023

The critically-acclaimed Broadway musical Fun Home is set to captivate audiences in Taylorsville, Utah at the Mid-valley Performing Arts Center from April 14-29. 
share
close sound sound