Photos: First Look At Laura Jordan & Ben Cherry In WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company

Pioneer Theatre Company will present the 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me from April 7 through 22, 2023.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Schreck's timely and galvanizing play became a sensation off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations among countless other accolades.