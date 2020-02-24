Photo Flash: Hale Center Theater Orem Presents SEUSSICAL, JR.!

Hale Center Theater Orem presents "Seussical Jr.", running March 6 through March 14.



"Oh, the thinks you can think," when Dr. Seuss' best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper! Journey along with The Cat in the Hat, Horton, Jojo, and a whole cast of familiar friends as they adventure through the lands of Dr. Seuss' most famous books and learn some heartwarming lessons along the way.

Photo Credit: Dustin Bolt Photo



Eddie Ryan, Cole Hixson

Eddie Ryan

Cole Hixson

Cole Hixson

Samuel Lyon

Eddie Ryan, Cole Hixson, Samuel Lyon

Samuel Lyon

Eddie Ryan





