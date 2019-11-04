Photo Flash: First Look at The World Premiere Of FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN At Salt Lake Acting Company

Salt Lake Acting Company--Utah's leading destination for brave, contemporary theatre--presents the world premiere of FORM OF A GIRL UKNOWN by Charly Evon Simpson from October 16 through November 17, 2019.

Amali is twelve years old, she is wise, and she is fascinated - by A Midsummer Night's Dream; by her changing body; by the story of the children killed in the woods. With humor, magic, blood, and fire, this play is not your typical coming-of-age story.

Leading the cast (in her Salt Lake Acting Company debut) is Amanda Morris*, who plays Amali. A resident of New York City, she was previously seen by Utah audiences in Lyric Rep's A RAISIN IN THE SUN.

Daisy Allred, Aaliyah Ann*, and Bradley Hatch all return to the SLAC Upstairs Theatre, having appeared in SATURDAY'S VOYEUR 2019. They play Marina, Charise, and Finn, respectively. Latoya Cameron* (THE CAKE) and Susanna Florence* (PTC's SWEAT) return to FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN after appearing in the workshop production last summer. Cameron plays Ma and Florence plays Dr G/Policewoman.

The production is helmed by Lark and WP Theatre alum Melissa Crespo, who also directed a form of a girl unknown workshop at Westport County Playhouse earlier this year.

Crespo is joined on the creative team by Shoko Kambara (Scenic Design), Alicia Washington (Costume Design), Jessica Greenberg (Lighting Design), Jennifer Jackson (Sound Design), Linda Brown (Specialty Prop Design). The production is stage managed by Jennie Sant.

FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN runs now through November 17, 2019. Tickets can be obtained via tickets.saltlakeactingcompany.org, in person at the SLAC box office, or by calling 801.363.7522.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States



Amanda Morris in? form of a girl unknown? at Salt Lake Acting Company (Photo: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography)

Amanda Morris and Aaliyah Ann in? form of a girl unknown? at Salt Lake Acting Company (Photo: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography)

Amanda Morris and Bradley Hatch in? form of a girl unknown? at Salt Lake Acting Company (Photo: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography)

Aaliyah Ann and Amanda Morris in? form of a girl unknown? at Salt Lake Acting Company (Photo: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography)

Amanda Morris in? form of a girl unknown? at Salt Lake Acting Company (Photo: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography)

Amanda Morris, Bradley Hatch, and Daisy Allred in? form of a girl unknown? at Salt Lake Acting Company (Photo: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography)

Amanda Morris in? form of a girl unknown? at Salt Lake Acting Company (Photo: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography)

Daisy Allred, Bradley Hatch, and Amanda Morris in? form of a girl unknown? at Salt Lake Acting Company (Photo: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography)

Susanna Florence and Amanda Morris in? form of a girl unknown? at Salt Lake Acting Company (Photo: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography)

Aaliyah Ann, Amanda Morris, and Latoya Cameron in? form of a girl unknown? at Salt Lake Acting Company (Photo: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography)

Amanda Morris in? form of a girl unknown? at Salt Lake Acting Company (Photo: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography)

The world premiere cast of ?form of a girl unknown? at Salt Lake Acting Company (Photo: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography)

Amanda Morris in? form of a girl unknown? at Salt Lake Acting Company (Photo: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography)

Amanda Morris and Bradley Hatch in? form of a girl unknown? at Salt Lake Acting Company (Photo: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography)

manda Morris in? form of a girl unknown? at Salt Lake Acting Company (Photo: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography)





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You