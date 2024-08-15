OPPA! to Present Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Pitch Performing Arts will present its upcoming production of William Shakespeare's beloved comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream," adapted by Jed Broberg. This timeless exploration of love, fantasy, and transformation will take center stage, offering audiences a magical journey where the boundaries between reality and fantasy blur.

"Our production of A Midsummer Night's Dream is a timeless exploration of how ‘the course of true love never did run smooth,' and the thin line between reality and fantasy,” says Director Jed Broberg. “Shakespeare's magical world invites us to lose ourselves in an enchanted wood where anything is possible. Here, love becomes a game of transformation, where nothing is as it seems, and the unexpected reigns.”

Broberg continues, “Our production focuses on the timelessness of the play by bringing it into today's world. It also embraces the play's whimsy, from the mischievous fairies to the bumbling actors and the tangled lovers. Each character's journey reflects the unpredictable nature of love—its joys, its confusion, and its power to change us.”

Meet the Creative Team:

Director: Jed Broberg

Stage Manager: Aspen Larkin

Props Designer: Tyler Neil

Costume Designer: Chip Castleton

Set Designer: Bailey Porter

Light Designer: Laura Crosssett

Sound Designer: Kennedy Miller

Set Build and Paint: Heather Poulsen

