Mat and Savanna Shaw Announce Album Release Concert At The Eccles Theater

Live at the Eccles has announced that Mat and Savanna Shaw will be presenting a special concert celebrating the release of their latest album "Stand By Me" - The concert will take place at Salt Lake City's Eccles Theater on Friday, May 21st at 7pm.

Tickets are on sale now: online at LiveEccles.com or by phone at 801-355-ARTS. This is a limited capacity presentation - all seats are being sold as pairs distanced from other parties. If you desire to purchase a group of tickets for a party size greater than two, please call 801-355-ARTS.

Livestream tickets are also available for patrons wishing to watch the concert from the safety of their own home (for livestream ticket options visit matandsavannamusic.com). Masks will be required to be worn by all attendees at all times. The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Mat and Savanna Shaw are thrilled to be performing this concert featuring music from their new album "Stand By Me" - This Daddy-Daughter-Duo will be making their debut performance at the Eccles theater. The show will feature plenty of music from the new album as well as some fan favorites, plus involve some special guest performances including an appearance by Madilyn Paige. Music lovers of all ages will love Mat and Savanna's inspirational spin on timeless classics as well as their fresh original music.

Mat and Savanna's uplifting song choices and smooth harmonies have inspired people throughout the world. They have a passion for using their performances for good, with a goal to SHARE HOPE & SPREAD JOY through music. The duo originally rose to prominence during the COVID-19 quarantine by singing "The Prayer" together on YouTube. After that video went viral, Mat and Savanna continued releasing inspiring duets on social media and streaming platforms, with singles charting in both the US and UK. They quickly garnered a worldwide following resulting in over a half million YouTube subscribers. In October of 2020, their first album "Picture This" debuted at #1 on the iTunes Pop cphart and #1 on multiple Billboard charts, including the Emerging Artists list. Their 2nd album "Merry Little Christmas" quickly followed, and was also well received at #1 on serval iTunes/Billboard charts. Kelly Clarkson called them "incredibly gifted" and Good Morning America said, "this father-daughter duo's music is bringing hope."

The latest album, "Stand By Me" is an eclectic collection of music revolving around the universal need for human connection. Every song on the album celebrates an aspect of companionship that makes our lives meaningful. Join Mat and Savanna on May 21st as they perform this new music featuring high-energy toe-tappers like "Something Just Like This," sincere prayers like "Keep Us Safe," and much more (including a new original song). The entire family is sure to be inspired whether in-person at the Eccles Theater or tuning in from home. You won't want to miss this evening filled with fun, hope, and joy!