MAT & SAVANNA SHAW: BELIEVE is Coming to Salt Lake City's Eccles Theater This December

Live at the Eccles has announced that Mat and Savanna Shaw will be bringing their holiday concert special "Believe" to Salt Lake City's Eccles Theater on December 18th, 2021 at 2pm and 7:30pm. The concert will feature Peter Hollens and also include a special appearance by BYU Vocal Point. This event is presented by Cache Valley Bank and FM100. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 13th at 10am online at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and at the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

Mat and Savanna are thrilled to be returning to the Eccles stage for "Believe" - a show centered around the hope and joy of the holidays. This daddy-daughter duet is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and warmth to your heart. Music lovers of all ages have come to love their inspirational spin on timeless favorites. The performance will include many beloved carols reimagined with fresh and beautiful arrangements by Stephen Nelson, including brand new songs from Mat and Savanna's 2021 Christmas album. Both in-person and live-stream tickets are available to participate in this celebration (for information about the livestream, visit matandsavannamusic.com).

Mat and Savanna's uplifting song choices and smooth harmonies have inspired people throughout the world. They have a passion for using their performances for good, with a goal to SHARE HOPE & SPREAD JOY through music. The duo originally rose to prominence during the COVID-19 quarantine. Missing her music friends after the shutdown, Savanna decided to start her first social media account to keep in touch. She asked her dad to sing "The Prayer" with her for the first post, expecting only family and friends to see it; instead, the beautiful singing and loving smiles between dad and daughter went viral worldwide. Mat and Savanna decided to keep posting inspirational duets together, and have now garnered a worldwide following with over 575,000 YouTube subscribers. Their first three albums have all been #1 on iTunes, Amazon, and Billboard charts worldwide, including "Merry Little Christmas" which was #1 on the iTunes holiday chart. Kelly Clarkson called them "incredibly gifted" and Good Morning America said, "this father-daughter duo's music is bringing hope."

"Believe" will also feature Peter Hollens, a well-known vocalist specializing in online acapella music. Hollens has over 5 million followers and subscribers on his content and over a billion total views since 2011. Peter is also a founding member of the YouTube creator advisory board and advises many companies including Patreon, Loudr, and Tubular. He has collaborated and performed with many outstanding artists including David Archuleta, Jason Mraz, Hunter Hayes, Gladys Knight, Lindsey Stirling, and ThePianoGuys. BYU Vocal Point will also make a special appearance. This renown acapella music group combines harmony, humor, and remarkable vocal percussion into a thrilling showcase. Their signature energy and skillful performances will bring an added element of fun to this show.

Don't miss the enjoyment, inspiration, and gladness of Mat and Savanna Shaw in "Believe" on December 18 at 2pm or 7:30pm MT. This performance is certain to bring Christmas cheer to the entire family, whether tuning in from home or attending in-person at the Eccles Theater. Come gather again to celebrate the hope and joy of the holidays!

VIP EXPERIENCE ALSO AVAILABLE:

For a little extra holiday magic, you can also join Mat and Savanna at the Eccles Theater for the Believe VIP experience on December 18th at 5:30pm MT. Come mingle, get your picture taken with Mat and Savanna, and get some extra Christmas goodies only available with this special VIP package. This reception is a separately ticketed event with limited capacity - for tickets or more information visit ArtTix.org, call 801-355-ARTS or visit the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p).

ABOUT LIVE AT THE ECCLES

LIVE at the Eccles is a year-round series packed with events for everyone. The Eccles, best known for its Broadway series, has created a juxtaposed line-up of LIVE shows that cater to those looking for anything from youth entertainment to dance-in-the-aisles rock and alternative bands. Many of the LIVE at the Eccles events take place on the Delta Performance Hall stage at the Eccles Theater and is presented in partnership with The State Room Presents, MagicSpace Entertainment and Salt Lake County Arts & Culture. Support for the LIVE at the Eccles shows is generously provided by the Garff Foundation and Delta Airlines.