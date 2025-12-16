Kara Lindsay To Headline On Pitch Performing Arts’ BROADWAY ACCESS Concert Series

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Pitch Performing Arts will present Broadway performer Kara Lindsay as the headliner of its Broadway Access Concert Series at the Everest Theatre at Young Automotive Group in Layton. The event will feature live performance alongside educational programming designed to connect students and community members with working Broadway professionals.

Lindsay is known for originating the role of Katherine Plumber in NEWSIES on Broadway, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for her performance. Her Broadway credits also include Glinda in WICKED, Cynthia Weil in BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, and ROMY AND MICHELLE’S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION: THE MUSICAL. In addition to her stage work, Lindsay has appeared in national tours, concerts, workshops, and special events across the country.

The Broadway Access Concert is structured to combine performance with access and education. In addition to the concert, the event will include a student sound check and question-and-answer session, as well as a VIP meet-and-greet, offering participants insight into the professional life of a Broadway performer. The series is designed to bring nationally recognized artists to Northern Utah while supporting mentorship and community engagement.

The event is supported by Layton City RAMP (Recreation, Arts, Museums & Parks) and Young Automotive Group, whose funding enables On Pitch Performing Arts to present Broadway-level programming in a local setting.

Executive Director Brandon Stauffer said the support helps make Broadway artists accessible to the community and allows audiences to experience professional theatre in a personal and educational environment.

TICKETS

Tickets will be available through On Pitch Performing Arts. Additional information will be released by the organization.

Salt Lake City Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME (West Valley Arts) 16.2% of votes 2. A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER (Utah Shakespeare Festival) 8.1% of votes 3. SOMETHING ROTTEN! (Hopebox Theatre) 7.2% of votes Vote Now!