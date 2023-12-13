Explore The Art Of Flamenco With TABLADO FLAMENCO At RDT's Ring Around The Rose

Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE welcomes the artists from TABLADO FLAMENCO back to the stage to kick off the new year on January 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM. These talented musicians and dancers will share the culture of flamenco and invite the audience to be part of the "juerga flamenca!"



A juerga is an informal gathering for fun and revelry where people are free to join in creating music. This can include dancing, singing, palmas (handclapping), jaleos (words of encouragement called out to the performers) or simply pounding in rhythm. Flamenco, in this context, is very dynamic in that it adapts to the local talent, instrumentation, and mood of the audience.



Director Solange Gomes says "We invite you to experience the art of flamenco with our musicians and dancers. The dynamics of flamenco appeal to participants of all ages! So join us at Rose Wagner Black Box Theatre as we Ring Around the Rose!"



Like all Ring Around the Rose performances, the show will include elements of interaction with the audience throughout.



Tickets are available for just $6 or $20 for a family of 4.

For more information about this and other of Tablado Flamenco's performances please visit www.tabladoflamenco.com.