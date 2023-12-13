Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

Explore The Art Of Flamenco With TABLADO FLAMENCO At RDT's Ring Around The Rose

Like all Ring Around the Rose performances, the show will include elements of interaction with the audience throughout. 

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT at Pioneer Theatre Company Could Become a Perennial Holid Photo 2 Review: CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT at Pioneer Theatre Company Could Become a Perennial Holiday Favorite
Photos: Get a First Look at Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Tuacahn Photo 3 Photos: Get a First Look at Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Tuacahn
Photos: Holiday Season Kicks Off at Tuacahn With Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS Photo 4 Photos: Holiday Season Kicks Off at Tuacahn With Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS

Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE welcomes the artists from TABLADO FLAMENCO back to the stage to kick off the new year on January 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM. These talented musicians and dancers will share the culture of flamenco and invite the audience to be part of the "juerga flamenca!"  
 
A juerga is an informal gathering for fun and revelry where people are free to join in creating music. This can include dancing, singing, palmas (handclapping), jaleos (words of encouragement called out to the performers) or simply pounding in rhythm. Flamenco, in this context, is very dynamic in that it adapts to the local talent, instrumentation, and mood of the audience.
 
Director Solange Gomes says "We invite you to experience the art of flamenco with our musicians and dancers. The dynamics of flamenco appeal to participants of all ages! So join us at Rose Wagner Black Box Theatre as we Ring Around the Rose!"

Like all Ring Around the Rose performances, the show will include elements of interaction with the audience throughout. 

Tickets are available for just $6 or $20 for a family of 4. 

For more information about this and other of Tablado Flamenco's performances please visit www.tabladoflamenco.com.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
HAMILTON Goes On Sale At Eccles Theater December 13 Photo
HAMILTON Goes On Sale At Eccles Theater December 13

PUBLIC ON SALE WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13. Get ready for the highly anticipated performances of HAMILTON at Eccles Theater from July 31 to September 1. Single tickets now available.

2
Photos: Get a First Look at Irving Berlins WHITE CHRISTMAS at Tuacahn Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Tuacahn

Get a first look at Irving Berlin's White Christmas at Tuacahn!

3
Photos: Holiday Season Kicks Off at Tuacahn With Irving Berlins WHITE CHRISTMAS Photo
Photos: Holiday Season Kicks Off at Tuacahn With Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS

When it comes to Christmas, few things set the tone like the dulcet, and often jubilant, sounds of a holiday carol — the kind Tuacahn's latest production offers in spades. Kicking off the holiday season with equal parts nostalgia and novelty, Irving Berlin's White Christmas the Musical is the perfect way to capture the spirit of the season from inside the Hafen Theatre through Dec. 22. See photos from the production!

4
BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards December 5th Standings; WEST SIDE STORY Leads Best Mus Photo
BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards December 5th Standings; WEST SIDE STORY Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg Video
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling) Video
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer Video
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
Jersey Boys (PG Rated) in Salt Lake City Jersey Boys (PG Rated)
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/13-10/19)
Anastasia in Salt Lake City Anastasia
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/17-10/18)
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder in Salt Lake City A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Regalo Theater Company (1/05-1/20)
Disney's Frozen in Salt Lake City Disney's Frozen
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/03-10/17)
Irving Berlin's White Christmas in Salt Lake City Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)PHOTOS
Alan Menken's A Christmas Carol, The Musical in Salt Lake City Alan Menken's A Christmas Carol, The Musical
Tuacahn Indoor Hafen Theatre (11/22-12/21)
Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical in Salt Lake City Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical
Tuacahn Indoor Hafen Theatre (6/21-8/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You