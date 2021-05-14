Egyptian Theatre Will Reopen in August With PARK CITY FOLLIES

The Egyptian Theatre is planning its reopening for August 27, ABC4 reports.

"We've been waiting for this, the announcement with Broadway coming back in September is huge," said Dan Radford with Egyptian Theatre. "We're opening three days before Broadway opens. So it's going to be very cathartic not only for us, but our attendees,"

Radford said that the theatre made the decision to open later, with fewer restrictions, rather than earlier.

"We wanted to really make sure that our patrons were safe. We are in this beautiful historic building, so were very limited on space," said Jean Silva with Egyptian Theatre. "Our lobby is very small, our seats are very close together."

The theatre is set to reopen with Park City Follies, which will run for nine dates beginning August 27. Most of those dates are already sold out.

"It's exciting," said Silva. "Live streams were fun, but it's not the same when there's not a crowd to cheer you on."

Learn more about the upcoming events at the theatre https://egyptiantheatrecompany.org/.

Read more on ABC4 and watch the full report below: