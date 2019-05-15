COLD Susan Powell Case Files: The Untold Story Comes To The Eccles Center

Live at the Eccles Presents COLD: Susan Powell Case Files: The Untold Story LIVE Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at the Eccles Theater on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City. ArtTix is the official source for tickets for Live at the Eccles Events.

You've heard the #1 podcast, now join KSL investigative reporter and COLD podcast host Dave Cawley as he takes you even deeper inside the Susan Powell case, revealing new information that didn't make it into the podcast and delving into the six-year journey behind the creation of COLD. The show will include behind the scenes video, interviews with family members and individuals close to the case, as well as an audience Q&A with Dave Cawley and retired Detective Ellis Maxwell LIVE on stage.

"In a live event, Cold ditches the script. We'll share more of our personal experiences investigating the case. You'll hear the story behind the story. We'll discuss the important themes and issues raised by Susan's disappearance and share how to turn those discussions into positive action in our own individual lives," says Cawley.

Tickets are available online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, calling 801-355-2787 or visiting the Eccles Theater Box Office (Mon-Fri 10am-6pm & Sat 10am-2pm). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

The COLD podcast premiered in November 2018 and has been downloaded more than 18 million times, continuing to be a trending podcast on Apple Podcasts. COLD is a weekly podcast from KSL investigative reporter Dave Cawley that reveals unprecedented details into Susan's case. No charges have ever been filed in Susan's disappearance. Her body has never been found, but now, there may finally be more answers.

"We can do better. We can be better." - Dave Cawley

This show will discuss domestic violence, criminal behavior, murder and adult themes. While not explicit, viewer discretion is advised.

