Best of Utah Theater in 2021: Salt Lake City BWW Reviewer's Favorite Shows

1. LES MISERABLES at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org

An all-out spectacle with burnished visuals and vocals, scene after scene amazed the audience with its artistry, lush lighting reminiscent of stained glass, and immense scale. This was quite possibly one of the most spectacular productions of LES MISERABLES ever staged.

2. FROZEN at the Eccles Theater, www.broadway-at-the-eccles.com

Some touring productions are a cut above the others, and FROZEN was as high quality as they come. Everything about it, from design and production values to performances was every bit as good as its Broadway counterpart was, and the show as a whole was actually better.

3. THE MOUSETRAP at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org

A thoroughly engrossing mystery that was well produced and directed, the acting in the production was impeccable. It was difficult to single out any specific superior performances, as each actor succeeded at masterfully bringing his or her character to life.

4. MEAN GIRLS at the Eccles Theater, www.broadway-at-the-eccles.com

Stuffed to the brim with laugh out loud jokes, earwormy songs, and introspective moments, and boasting top notch performances and production values, it was yet another Broadway-caliber touring production gifted to the Utah theatre community by Broadway at the Eccles.

5. DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL at Hale Center Theater Orem, www.haletheater.org

Hale Center Theater Orem's Hale Academy presented the regional premiere with an extremely impressive young cast. It was a smashingly successful youth production with staging, costumes, lighting, and performances that brought the story and characters to life.

Honorable Mentions:

HAMILTON at the Eccles Theater, www.broadway-at-the-eccles.com (the phenomenal touring company triumphantly returned with passion)

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org (like deliciously rousing Toot Sweets, it was a musical morsel supreme)

Photo Credit: LES MISERABLES at Hale Centre Theatre.