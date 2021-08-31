AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Opens Next Weekend at Pioneer Theatre Company

Rowdy and fun, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' is our joyous celebration of the return of theatre. Closed since March 2020, Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC) opens with Ain't Misbehavin' on September 10, 2021 through September 25, 2021. It will be presented scripts-in-hand, as a concert musical but fully staged with the orchestra on stage.

The inimitable Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin' new beat, swing music. Although not quite a biography, Ain't Misbehavin' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada and Europe. i??New York Magazine called Ain't Misbehavin' "The Perfect Broadway Musical!"

Assembled by original director, Richard Maltby, JR. and co-creator Murray Horwitz, Ain't Misbehavin' is one of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time and winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical.

"We have called this season A Ticket to Feel...Good!" said ARTISTIC DIRECTOR Karen Azenberg. "Theater has the power to elicit just about every human emotion known to mankind, but this year, well, we all just want to feel good. This was the show to do that!"

The creative team includes Director/Choreographer Gerry McIntyre (Once On This Island). "My last production pre-pandemic was here at PTC with "Once On This Island," said McIntyre. "I can't think of a better place to get started again." The on-stage orchestra will be directed by Musical Director WILLIAM KNOWLES (Tambourines to Glory, Ain't Misbehavin').

Jo Winiarski (The Lifespan of a Fact), returns as set designer, after also designing this past winter's holiday windows while PTC was on hiatus. Costume Design is by New York-based designer Sarita Fellows who works in theatre, dance, and film. Lighting design is by Calvin Anderson, a lighting and projection designer from Philadelphia. AARON HUBBARD returns as Sound Designer; he previously designed for Sting's The Last Ship, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Next to Normal, and One Man, Two Guvnors). Wig and make-up design is by PTC resident designer SAMANTHA WOOTTEN.

The cast includes the return of Tyla Collier who was last at PTC for Once On This Island, Tyrick Wiltez Jones (Finian's Rainbow and Hairspray), MARIAH LYTTLE (The Color Purple), Terita Redd (Leap of Faith, Hairspray, Caroline or Change, and Rent), and DeMONE SERAPHIN (Rent, Miss Saigon, Ragtime).