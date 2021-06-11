Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events
Virtual Performances Production of RIPE FRENZY to be Presented by Capital Stage
Capital Stage offers its fifth Virtual Performances Production with RIPE FRENZY by Jennifer Barclay. This all-too-familiar retelling of a tragic school shooting set against the small town sentimentalities of Thornton Wilder's OUR TOWN leaves a stark comparison for the audience to contend.
Capital Stage's Virtual Performances production will be available on demand for FREE from August 3-8, 2021. Producing Artistic Director Michael Stevenson directs his first Virtual Performances production.
Tickets for this Virtual Performance are FREE (registration required) and currently available on our website at capstage.org.