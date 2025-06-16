Video: Karen Ziemba Leads HELLO, DOLLY! at Broadway At Music Circus Promo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Broadway At Music Circus production of Hello, Dolly! in Sacramento. The production stars Karen Ziemba as Dolly Gallagher Levi, Stuart Marland as Horace Vandergelder, Nic Rouleau as Cornelius Hackl, Gabrielle McClinton as Irene Molloy, Michael Hartung as Barnaby Tucker, Halli Toland as Minnie Fay, Antonia Vivino as Ermengarde, Owen Scales as Ambrose Kemper, and Mary Jo Mecca as Ernestina.

The cast also features Brianna Ascione, Kristen Grace Brown, Randy Castillo, Patrick Garr, Joseph Ryan Harrington, Beatrice Howell, Lisa Karlin, Kelsey Kaufman, Akina Kitazawa, Adriana Negron, Michael Olaribigbe, Alfie Parker, Jr., Kiki Rodriguez, Ian Saunders, Omari Tau, and Ethan Zeph.

This ebullient and irresistible musical theatre classic glitters with happy songs, high-energy choreography and elaborate costumes. The indomitable matchmaker Dolly Levi rediscovers love for herself as she introduces romance into the lives of wealthy shopkeeper Horace Vandergelder, his niece and two sheltered clerks.

The musical features classic songs like “It Only Takes A Moment,” “Put On Your Sunday Clothes” and the title number, one of the most beloved songs in American musical comedy. HELLO, DOLLY! performs at the UC Davis Health Pavilion, June 20-26.

