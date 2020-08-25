The Cosumnes River College Music Department Presents CRC MUSIC: IN THE STUDIO

Join them every Friday at 12:00 pm for a virtual series featuring special guests, student performances and more.

The Cosumnes River College (CRC) Music Department has found a unique way to serve students during the pandemic. The college remains in an online teaching environment and the music program is responding with creative new ways of reaching its students and community.

The program is committed to continuing to serve our students while also providing resources for our campus community and beyond. To this end, the Music Department has created "CRC Music: In the Studio," an exciting new, weekly series featuring innovative artists who are pushing the boundaries in their fields. The series also highlights student voices through a series of open mics and student ensemble performances.

"Nothing like this has been presented on our campus, or any college campus as far as we can tell," said Music Professor Kurt Erickson. "From New York to Philadelphia to Vancouver to Sacramento - we're bringing world class artists to the CRC Community to talk about their craft."

This fall, join us each Friday at 12:00 pm for a virtual series featuring a rotation of special guests, student performances, and workshops with live Q&A.

In the Studio

Aug. 28 - Composer, multimedia artist, and music technology expert, CRC instructor Dr. Derek Keller will walk you through the basics of setting up your audio and visual equipment and best practices for looking and sounding your best.

Sept. 4 - Philadelphia-based opera sensation Karen Slack performs live and talks music, the opera world, social justice, and her career as a Black artist in a historically White art form.

Sept. 25 - CRC Assistant Professor of Music Lisa Beebe will walk you through the process of creating your own podcast using Anchor, a free online platform. In this demonstration, we'll cover how to create a podcast concept and format, finding reliable information, and helpful tips for integrating musical examples.

Oct. 2 - Pianist Jennifer Reason and baritone Kevin Doherty share their unique journey from music students to teachers to directors, educators, and ultimately morning hosts on the region's most influential classical radio station, Capital Public Radio.

Oct. 23 - Vietnamese-Canadian composer and multi-instrumentalist Bic Hoang joins CRC. A virtuoso on the one-of-a-kind Vietnamese dan bau (an instrument with only one string!), Bic Hoang performs her original, intercultural compositions around the world.

Oct. 28 - CRC is proud to host Soprano Carrie Hennessey, who has performed around the globe with a voice critics have hailed as "exquisite," "sensational," and "powerful." CRC will host this special Wednesday talk in an open discussion with its music majors and the public.

Oct. 30 - Special guest flutist Cathie Apple bridges the gap between musical artistry and whole body fitness. A performer with numerous ensembles including new music ensemble Citywater, the baroque orchestra Sinfonia Spirituosa, and Celtic group Cahersiveen, the notion of flexibility in her work is not merely figurative. Join us in this unique discussion of body and art.

Nov. 20 - Special guest Bryan Carter, a musician with many hats (including drummer, vocalist, composer, bandleader, influencer, and educator) is joined by Assistant Professor of Music Max Kiesner to discuss how to create meaningful, quality content to share your creative projects with the world.

Nov. 24 - Special guests Carlos Fuentes and Brennen Milton share an exciting virtual concert of unique material for clarinet and piano. They also discuss their professional journey as African-American artists that has taken them all the way to Carnegie Hall.

In addition to the In the Studio events, CRC also offers:

Raise Your Voice events Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, and Dec. 4. Hosted by CRC Music students, these campus open mic events are open to everyone in the CRC community.

Student Spotlight events Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 13, and Dec. 11. Student Spotlight programs are a showcase of the CRC Instrumental and Choral Music programs, featuring performances by students in Concert and Jazz Bands, Orchestra, and Choir, as well as small group and solo student work.

For a listing of all music events for the fall semester, go to their website.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You