TIKI DREAMS Comes to Napa Valley Museum Yountville Next Weekend

“Tiki After Hours & Tours with the Curators” takes place Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 5-7:00 pm.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

Napa Valley Museum Yountville continues to experience a “Tiki Takeover” with a series of fun and informative events celebrating its popular Main Gallery exhibition TIKI DREAMS: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon, as well its nostalgic History Gallery exhibition: The Great California Road Trip ’62.

“Tiki After Hours & Tours with the Curators” takes place Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 5-7:00 pm.

Visitors are invited to take a deep dive into the exhibitions: Tiki Dreams and The Great California Road Trip ’62 during a fun evening in the galleries on July 15 from 5 to 7 pm. Experience a personal tour of  the “Tiki Dreams” exhibition with curators Baby Doe & Otto von Stroheim (6 pm) and a tour of the “Great California Road Trip ’62” exhibition with curator Andrew Danish, and special guest: Disneyland Hotel expert and author Don Ballard, who will discuss the iconic Anaheim hotel (6:30 pm)

Enjoy a wine and spirits tasting, shop the Museum Store, and purchase a limited edition “Tiki Oasis – Tiki Dreams” tiki mug and exhibition poster. Wines by Silver Trident Winery – Cocktails with Humboldt Distillery Rum – Mixers by Fever-Tree

Tickets to events include admission to the Museum’s three current exhibitions including Tiki Dreams, California Road Trip ’62, and Museum Mini Masterpieces.

Tickets are $20 for Napa Valley Museum Members and $35 for Non-Members, including museum admission to all galleries, plus wine tasting by Silver Trident Wines, cocktails with Humboldt Distillery Rum and Fever-Tree Mixers, and snacks. Aloha wear encouraged. Tickets available at Click Here now.




