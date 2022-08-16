THE ROYALE Kicks Off 18th Season At Capital Stage

Capital Stage presents The Royale by Marco Ramirez. Directed by Anthony D'Juan. Running August 24 - September 25, 2022.

A knockout award-winning play told in a boxing ring over six rounds THE ROYALE is an electrifying adrenaline rush that shows us the human cost of making history. From playwright Marco Ramirez (Orange is the New Black, Fear the Walking Dead, Daredevil, and Sons of Anarchy) comes a story inspired by the real-world boxer Jack Johnson who - as a black man at the height of the Jim Crow era - became the heavyweight champion of the world.

This Sacramento Premiere, Directed by Anthony D'Juan (PASS OVER, 3 BLACK GIRL BLUES, THE MOUNTAINTOP) is the first production of Capital Stage's 18th Season.

Tickets & Subscriptions are available now at capstage.org.

Marco Ramirez is a prolific writer for both stage and screen. His plays have been produced throughout the United States, including the Kennedy Center, The Old Globe in San Diego, and the American Theatre Company in Chicago. Ramirez also writes for television (Orange is the New Black, Fear the Walking Dead, Daredevil, and Sons of Anarchy), for which he has been nominated for Emmy Awards. He trained at both NYU and The Juilliard School.

Anthony D'Juan is a playwright/director, from Sacramento, CA. He has been serving in local theater since 1996 and was an assistant & protégé to Ed Claudio from 1997-2005. His writing credits for the stage include THEORY OF THE DREAM, MEN IN RIFFS, SAFE AT HOME: THE JACKIE ROBINSON STORY, AND THE DREAM GOES ON, 3: BLACK GIRL BLUES (with Danielle Mone' Truitt), THIS IS HOW IT HAPPENED, THE PURVEYORS, US & THE REST OF 'EM, BIRDMOCKING and ANY'PERSON. Directing credits include SUBURBIA, OTHELLO, FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS, A CLOCKWORK ORANGE (THE MUSICAL), TOP DOG/UNDERDOG, ENDGAME, BASH, OUR TOWN, THE SEA GULL, THE DUMB WAITER, A TIGER WITHOUT MERCY (world premier), BOOTYCANDY & SKELTON CREW (both at Big Idea Theater), THE MOUNTAINTOP & PASS OVER (both at Capital Stage) and 3: BLACK GIRL BLUES (at the Sophia Home of B Street).