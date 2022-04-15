THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Announced at Capital Stage

Capital Stage's sixth production of the 2021-2022 Season will be The New York Times Critic's Pick THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. The play is based on the true story of John D'Agata's essay "What Happens There" and the perils of fact checking in a world at war with facts.

This Sacramento Premiere will run from May 4 - June 5, and will be available virtually on demand as well as in person. Michael Stevenson directs this sharp comedy with Sacramento veteran actors Dave Pierini and Jamie Jones. Tickets range from $25-$49 and are available now at capstage.org, or through the Box Office at 916-995-5464, or 2215 J Street.

Based on the true story of reporter John D'Agata's essay 'What Happens There', THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT follows Fingal, who has a small job: to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by legendary author D'Agata. But now Fingal has a huge problem: D'Agata made up a lot of his article. What starts professional quickly becomes profane. A brilliant comedy grappling with a seminal issue of our time.

Learn more at capstage.org.