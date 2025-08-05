THE LEHMAN TRILOGY to Launch Capital Stage's 21st Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



​Capital Stage will launch its 21st Season with the 2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Play THE LEHMAN TRILOGY by Stefano Massini, Adapted by Ben Power.

Artistic Director Michael Stevenson will direct. The cast features local favorites Matt K. Miller*, and Andrew Fridae. And featuring the Capital Stage debut of Jackson Goldberg. Performances run Aug. 27 - Sep. 28, 2025.

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish – Lehman Brothers – spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history.