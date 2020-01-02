Stockton Civic Theatre Presents IT'S ONLY A PLAY

Stockton Civic Theatre is pleased to present its first production of the New Year. 2020 is rolling in with a hysterical comedy by renowned American playwright Terrance McNally. It's Only a Play is set in the posh Manhattan apartment of wealthy Broadway producer Julia Budder during the opening night party of her latest play, The Golden Egg. As the celebrity guests arrive downstairs, the hostess, playwright, director, lead actress, and friends gather upstairs and anxiously await the late-night reviews. The banter is hilarious as they boast about their theatre experiences and engage in shameless, and often harsh, celebrity name dropping.

Audiences will see many familiar faces on stage with the return of SCT veterans Melissa Esau, Jaye Vocque, Brandon Masterson, Rae Ann Tourville, and Doug Bojack. Rounding out the rest of the cast are newcomers Enzo Everett and Ted Fields. Director Yolla Ryder is another new face, her SCT directorial debut comes after many years of experience in theatre.

It's Only a Play was originally performed in 1982 and has undergone several revisions in the years since to keep the pop culture and celebrity references relevant. A joke about an actress being attacked by a character's dog, for example, was about ubiquitous game show panelist Arlene Francis in the original production, but by the 1992 version the punchline was about 90's icon Joan Rivers. The 2015 revival was further updated to place talk show host Kelly Ripa on the receiving end of a dog bite. These adjustments keep the audience rolling with laughter as their favorite stars fall under the acerbic aim of McNally's wit.

There will be an opening night reception on Friday, January 17th with appetizers and Champagne.

Tickets for It's Only a Play are $29 for adults, $24 for seniors, and $17 for students and children. Due to the adult nature of some of the material, this show is recommended for those who are age 13 or over with parental discretion advised. The show runs January 17-February 2 with a preview performance on Wednesday, January 15 for the special preview price of $18. Performances begin at 7:30pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and at 2:30pm on Sundays. Parking is available on the street but fills up quickly, so it is recommended to arrive early.

For tickets and more details, go to sctlivetheatre.com or call 209-473-2424.





