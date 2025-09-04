Sierra Theatre Company to Present THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: Police Blotter Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sierra Theatre Company will present their latest theatrical event: The 24 Hour Plays: Police Blotter Edition! Six playwrights will have one night to write a 10-minute play to be rehearsed and performed the next day. This one-time-only performance will take place on Saturday, September 13 at the historic Nevada Theatre in downtown Nevada City, CA.

Why stage the theatrical equivalent of an ultra-marathon? Because not only is it a great experience for all involved, but the show slated to run at the Nevada Theatre in September had to be postponed until March. This meant the Nevada Theatre was out an entire month of revenue! For an arts institution, that loss is devastating. So Sierra Theatre Company jumped into action, producing The 24 Hour Plays: Police Blotter Edition! along with a series of other shows and a benefit concert.

"When we found out the Nevada Theatre needed our help, we had to answer the call. It's the theatrical heart of Nevada City!" said Sierra Theatre Company Executive Director Michele Nesbit. "The 24 Hour Plays is a great way to involve the entire theatre community-six writers, six directors, twenty-four actors, and a full tech crew. It gives everyone a chance to come together, create, and support the Nevada Theatre."

The extra twist to this production is that each playwright will integrate a police blotter scenario into their script. "If you've lived in Nevada County, you've probably read some pretty wild police blotters in The Union newspaper," said Sierra Theatre Company member Laura LeBleu. "I've been collecting them for years hoping to work them into a 24-hour playfest, so when this opportunity came we were ready for action!"

Upcoming September Sierra Theatre Company events at the Nevada Theatre include:

Theater by the Book production of Hurlyburly: Friday, September 19

David Rabe's dark comedy-drama about a group of self-destructive, cocaine-fueled men in the film industry as they engage in mind games while seeking meaning in their hollow lives.

Colette Uncensored: Sunday, September 21

Colette Uncensored, a thrilling look into the author's quest as a writer, a woman, a pioneer for social change, and a lover, co-written and performed by renowned Bay Area actor Lorri Holt.

Theater by the Book production of The Book of Liz: Friday, September 26

An outrageous comedy by Amy and David Sedaris about Sister Liz, a talented cheese ball maker trying to escape her secluded, Amish-like Squeamish community. Will she make it? Find out!

Benefit of the Bands! September 28 @ 2pm

A fantastic afternoon of music from some of your local favorites Kenny and the rickets, Sue LeGate as Janis Joplin, Buffalo Gals, and a special preshow set by Clair Diament-Turner!