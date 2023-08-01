Sacramento Ballet Reveals 2023/24 Season, ESCAPE

Individual ticket sales begin on August 1, 2023.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY Keeps it Spooky And Ooky At Broadway At Music Circus Photo 1 Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY Keeps it Spooky And Ooky At Broadway At Music Circus
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 2 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE Photo 3 Brett Goldstein Announces Debut Stand-Up Tour THE SECOND BEST NIGHT OF YOUR LIFE
Festival Opera's 32nd Season Includes CARMEN and More Photo 4 Festival Opera's 32nd Season Includes CARMEN and More

Sacramento Ballet Reveals 2023/24 Season, ESCAPE

Sacramento Ballet Reveals 2023/24 Season, ESCAPE

Sacramento Ballet has unveiled its 2023/24 season titled Escape featuring the long-awaited return of Sergei Prokofiev's 1945 classic Cinderella, with modern choreography by acclaimed Nashville Ballet artistic director Paul Vasterling. Sacramento's beloved holiday hometown Nutcracker returns along with cutting-edge programming via Visions and Innovations. The season opens with SacBallet's 30th anniversary of its popular and much-anticipated Beer & Ballet series, celebrating the work of the company's own rising dancer-choreographers.

"2022/23 was a landmark year for Sacramento Ballet, a moment of putting the pandemic in the past and emerging in full strength," said SacBallet Artistic/Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp. "Our 2023/24 season takes the company further with fresh staging, enhanced lighting design, splendid costuming, and works from highly desired choreographers. The skill and athleticism of our dancers lets us challenge them with increasingly sophisticated yet playful choreography. SacBallet will deliver exciting new dance works alongside family favorites like Nutcracker and Cinderella. Our performances will surprise and entertain fans of all ages."

SacBallet welcomes six new dancers to its professional stages in the 2023/24 season including Maxine Devaux, Enrico Hipolito, Maia Lee, Erika Patterson, Julia Payne and Sarah Joan Smith.

Beer & Ballet, Sept. 29 - Oct. 8, 2023- SacBallet's beloved Beer & Ballet kicks-off the season, a fun, challenging company warm-up after a summer hiatus. Featuring new works from SacBallet's own dancer-choreographers, details will be announced closer to performances. Sponsored by Sacramento's popular Bike Dog Brewery, one draft beer or glass of wine is included with each ticket. Beverage and food truck purchases at shows help fundraise for SacBallet. Performances will be at SacBallet Studios' James Hargrove Outdoor Performance Stage (J-HOPS) at CLARA in Midtown.

Nutcracker, Dec. 9-23, 2023-SacBallet's beloved hometown Nutcracker promises to excite and wow audiences. Last year's performances of Tchaikovsky's classic sold out many shows, playing to capacity houses. This year's production again features choreography by SacBallet alumni Nicole Haskins, Colby Damon & Click Here. California Walnuts returns as Nutcracker 2023 Presenting Sponsor! Special lobby experiences, giveaways and surprises to be announced.

Cinderella, Feb. 16-18, 2024 - Sergei Prokofiev's majestic, playful ballet Cinderella receives a modern update with acclaimed choreography by Nashville Ballet's Paul Vasterling. His approach leverages the work's iconic traditions and feature comic double-roles (for example, stepmother and stepsisters may be performed by male dancers performing en pointe). Innovative new dance movements complement spectacular 18th-century costumes and sets. Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera will perform the gorgeous 1945 score live.

Visions, Mar. 22-24, 2024 - SacBallet continues its popular, acclaimed Visions series featuring new commissions and company premieres delivering stunning beauty and motion from today's most in-demand, award-winning choreographers:

  • Northern California's own Marika Brussel, renowned for forward-leaning, contemporary explorations of personal stories, plays and mythology, will create a world premiere.
  • Switzerland's Ihsan Rustem built State Of Matter around Benjamin Wardell's poem "The Clouds Inside," with mesmerizing movement representing life journeys often beyond our control.
  • Richmond Ballet's Associate Artistic Director and world-renowned choreographer Ma Cong brings Carry Me Anew to Sacramento for the first time.

Innovations, May 17-21, 2024 - Capping the season will be a new series, ???????????, a remarkable bill of in-demand works including:

  • Val Caniparoli's Ibsen's House ballet, weaves a ballet around five female characters from Norwegian Henrik Ibsen's late-1800s plays which challenged gender role conventions.
  • Louisville Ballet's resident choreographer Andrea Schermoly is creating a world premiere for SacBallet. Known for innovative reimagining of classic works such as Martha Graham's Appalachian Spring and an arctic take on Stravinsky's Rite Of Spring, her most recent sensation was a new twist on Romeo & Juliet for Royal New Zealand Ballet.
  • Sacramento Ballet continues its time-honored connection with the George Balanchine Trust and will present a special surprise work to be announced closer to the performances.

Beer & Ballet will be held on the James Hargrove Outdoor Performance Stage (J-HOPS) at SacBallet Studios at CLARA in midtown, 2420 N Street, Sacramento, CA.

Nutcracker & Cinderella will be presented at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, 1301 L Street, Sacramento, CA.

Visions and Innovations will be held at The Sofia, 2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA.

Individual ticket sales begin on August 1, 2023. Full season subscription tickets are still available to save the best seats. For more information, please call the box office at 916-552-5810.




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Feature: Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre Takes MARIE to the Edinburgh Festival Fring Photo
Feature: Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre Takes MARIE to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Sacramento’s renowned choreographer Jacob Gutierrez-Montoya is taking his talent across the pond with Sacramento Contemporary Dance Theatre’s (SCDT) original take on the life of Marie Antoinette. SCDT will be performing in Scotland at Edinburgh’s Festival Fringe from August 15-19. The Festival Fringe bills itself as “one of the greatest celebrations of arts and culture on the planet,” and we will be here cheering Jacob and Company on as they take the international arts community by storm.

2
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY Keeps it Spooky And Ooky At Broadway At Music Circus Photo
Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY Keeps it Spooky And Ooky At Broadway At Music Circus

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, and they need no introduction. Morticia, Gomez, and the gang are here in Sacramento to spice things up in The Addams Family musical. Since opening on Broadway in 2010, it’s become a favorite of audiences nationwide. Based on the cartoons of Charles Addams, The Addams Family is a new look at the ghoulish tribe that originally captured our hearts with the 1960s television series.

3
New Muck Exhibit Shows Southern California Ceramicists Photo
New Muck Exhibit Shows Southern California Ceramicists

On August 3, The Muckenthaler Cultural Center opens “Generations of Clay,” an exhibit showcasing the power of clay as demonstrated by the work of several Southern California artists. Heavily influenced by the West Coast Clay Movement of the 1950s, these artists developed their unique style and artistic variety.

4
ALADDIN JR. Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month Photo
ALADDIN JR. Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month

Aladdin Jr. comes to Sutter Street Theatre this month. Aladdin features music by Alan Menkin, with lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin, and book by Chad Beguelin. The musical is directed by Kate Rolls, with Music Direction by Connie Mockenhaupt and Choreography by Devin LePage & Keira LePage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clyde's
Capital Stage (8/23-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Take Me Out
Wilkerson Theater (9/08-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
Woodland Opera House (8/11-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You