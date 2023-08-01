Sacramento Ballet Reveals 2023/24 Season, ESCAPE

Sacramento Ballet has unveiled its 2023/24 season titled Escape featuring the long-awaited return of Sergei Prokofiev's 1945 classic Cinderella, with modern choreography by acclaimed Nashville Ballet artistic director Paul Vasterling. Sacramento's beloved holiday hometown Nutcracker returns along with cutting-edge programming via Visions and Innovations. The season opens with SacBallet's 30th anniversary of its popular and much-anticipated Beer & Ballet series, celebrating the work of the company's own rising dancer-choreographers.

"2022/23 was a landmark year for Sacramento Ballet, a moment of putting the pandemic in the past and emerging in full strength," said SacBallet Artistic/Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp. "Our 2023/24 season takes the company further with fresh staging, enhanced lighting design, splendid costuming, and works from highly desired choreographers. The skill and athleticism of our dancers lets us challenge them with increasingly sophisticated yet playful choreography. SacBallet will deliver exciting new dance works alongside family favorites like Nutcracker and Cinderella. Our performances will surprise and entertain fans of all ages."

SacBallet welcomes six new dancers to its professional stages in the 2023/24 season including Maxine Devaux, Enrico Hipolito, Maia Lee, Erika Patterson, Julia Payne and Sarah Joan Smith.

Beer & Ballet, Sept. 29 - Oct. 8, 2023- SacBallet's beloved Beer & Ballet kicks-off the season, a fun, challenging company warm-up after a summer hiatus. Featuring new works from SacBallet's own dancer-choreographers, details will be announced closer to performances. Sponsored by Sacramento's popular Bike Dog Brewery, one draft beer or glass of wine is included with each ticket. Beverage and food truck purchases at shows help fundraise for SacBallet. Performances will be at SacBallet Studios' James Hargrove Outdoor Performance Stage (J-HOPS) at CLARA in Midtown.

Nutcracker, Dec. 9-23, 2023-SacBallet's beloved hometown Nutcracker promises to excite and wow audiences. Last year's performances of Tchaikovsky's classic sold out many shows, playing to capacity houses. This year's production again features choreography by SacBallet alumni Nicole Haskins, Colby Damon & Click Here. California Walnuts returns as Nutcracker 2023 Presenting Sponsor! Special lobby experiences, giveaways and surprises to be announced.

Cinderella, Feb. 16-18, 2024 - Sergei Prokofiev's majestic, playful ballet Cinderella receives a modern update with acclaimed choreography by Nashville Ballet's Paul Vasterling. His approach leverages the work's iconic traditions and feature comic double-roles (for example, stepmother and stepsisters may be performed by male dancers performing en pointe). Innovative new dance movements complement spectacular 18th-century costumes and sets. Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera will perform the gorgeous 1945 score live.

Visions, Mar. 22-24, 2024 - SacBallet continues its popular, acclaimed Visions series featuring new commissions and company premieres delivering stunning beauty and motion from today's most in-demand, award-winning choreographers:

Northern California's own Marika Brussel, renowned for forward-leaning, contemporary explorations of personal stories, plays and mythology, will create a world premiere.

Switzerland's Ihsan Rustem built State Of Matter around Benjamin Wardell's poem "The Clouds Inside," with mesmerizing movement representing life journeys often beyond our control.

Richmond Ballet's Associate Artistic Director and world-renowned choreographer Ma Cong brings Carry Me Anew to Sacramento for the first time.

Innovations, May 17-21, 2024 - Capping the season will be a new series, ???????????, a remarkable bill of in-demand works including:

Val Caniparoli's Ibsen's House ballet, weaves a ballet around five female characters from Norwegian Henrik Ibsen's late-1800s plays which challenged gender role conventions.

Louisville Ballet's resident choreographer Andrea Schermoly is creating a world premiere for SacBallet. Known for innovative reimagining of classic works such as Martha Graham's Appalachian Spring and an arctic take on Stravinsky's Rite Of Spring, her most recent sensation was a new twist on Romeo & Juliet for Royal New Zealand Ballet.

Sacramento Ballet continues its time-honored connection with the George Balanchine Trust and will present a special surprise work to be announced closer to the performances.

Beer & Ballet will be held on the James Hargrove Outdoor Performance Stage (J-HOPS) at SacBallet Studios at CLARA in midtown, 2420 N Street, Sacramento, CA.

Nutcracker & Cinderella will be presented at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, 1301 L Street, Sacramento, CA.

Visions and Innovations will be held at The Sofia, 2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA.

Individual ticket sales begin on August 1, 2023. Full season subscription tickets are still available to save the best seats. For more information, please call the box office at 916-552-5810.