SHE KILLS MONSTERS is Coming to City Theatre This Spring

City Theatre at Sacramento City College is producing She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen and directed by Janey Pintar. The production opens Friday, May 2, and plays through Sunday, May 18. Performances are at 7:30 pm on May 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16,and 17 and at 2:00 pm on May 4, 11, and 18. Performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre, Room 160, in the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento.

Ticket prices are $10 for students, $15 for seniors, SARTA member, military, faculty and $20 for general admission. This production is recommended for ages 13 and older as there is adult language and themes, including violence, bullying, homophobia, and sexuality. Tickets may be purchased online or in person thirty minutes before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online at www.citytheatre.net.

ABOUT THE PLAY

She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen is an adventurous quest awaits! SHE KILLS MONSTERS tells the story of Agnes Evans as she packs up her childhood home after the death of her younger sister, Tilly, and her parents. When she finds Tillyâ€™s Dungeons and Dragons notebook, Agnes is transported into a journey of discovery and a world of fantasy and adventure. Learning more about her younger sister, Agnes meets elves, bugbears, and other fantastical beings while connecting with people Tilly loved. This action-packed, dramatic comedy is full of kick-butt fairies, nasty succubus, energetic 1990s pop culture, and, most importantly, living life to the fullest. Acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyenâ€™s SHE KILLS MONSTERS celebrates the inner geek and warrior in us all.

Content warning: Adult language and themes, including violence, bullying, homophobia, and sexuality.

