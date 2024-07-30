Review: You'll Go Crazy for ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE at Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patsy Cline made it past the cursed musicians’ age of twenty-seven, but not by much. She was killed in a plane crash at the age of thirty, leaving thousands of fans to mourn her memory and music. She is known for inspiring the next generation of women in country music and was the first solo female artist to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. It was only a matter of time before her extraordinary journey to fame made it into the book of a jukebox musical, and we are so lucky it did. Always…Patsy Cline is part of the 52nd season of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, playing simultaneously with the delightful Shakespearean comedy, The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Always…Patsy Cline is refreshingly different. It’s told through the memories of one of Patsy’s super fans and friends, Louise Seger. Louise heard Patsy sing in January of 1957 and it was love at first listen. She inundated her local radio station with song requests before getting the chance to see Patsy live. After striking up a friendship, they communicated through letters and telephone calls until Louise learned of Patsy’s death in 1963.

The show is a beautiful reminiscence of life in a simpler time. A recording artist being able to enjoy a fan’s hospitality is unheard of now. It’s also a candid look into the inner thoughts of a star who struggled with all of the normal challenges women face: motherhood, marriage, career. It follows her through her tentative beginnings, from her shy performance of “Walkin’ After Midnight”, to her confident transformation and moving rendition of “Sweet Dreams.”

The cast is small – only two women and a band on stage – but that’s all this show needs. Louise Seger is played by Harmony France. She is bold, fearless, sassy, and so much fun. She is Patsy’s sidekick, but never in the shadows. Talent like hers will not be brushed aside, particularly when she delivers some of the best zingers of the show: “I took a job as an electronic technician. We can’t all be hairdressers,” and “He could have fallen through his butthole and hung himself” (go see the show for context). The star of the show, Patsy, is played by Christina Rose Hall. She’s no stranger to this role and wraps her soulful tone around each treasured memory. “I Fall to Pieces,” “Crazy,” and “She’s Got You” are just a few that showcase Hall’s confident energy.

Adding to this mesmerizing look into a life cut short are so many costumes, each more beautiful than the last. Costume designer Dustin Cross brings the past to life, even including Cline’s signature red cowgirl dress. Set design by Jeff Herrmann includes nostalgic pieces like a jukebox, diner counter, and 50’s dinette set. Director Victoria Bussert successfully captures the special bond that exists between girlfriends and the power of music to heal and unite. Always…Patsy Cline is a very special look into a life cut short and, if you close your eyes, you can imagine that Patsy is singing just for you.

Always…Patsy Cline plays at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival through August 25th. For more information and tickets, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com or call (800) 747-4697.

Photo credit: Strotz Photography

