Review: Let's Hear it for FOOTLOOSE at Broadway At Music Circus

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kick off your Sunday shoes and don’t miss the upbeat, energetic, 80s pop phenomenon that is Footloose at Broadway at Music Circus. The musical is based on the 1984 movie of the same name that got a generation of teens on their feet and dancing. After some changes were made to make it more suitable for the stage, it opened on Broadway in 1998 and garnered four Tony Award nominations, including Best Original Score and Best Choreography. This is the first show in the 2025 Music Circus season, marking a huge change as it goes from its traditional summer run to year-round offerings.

The story is based on the true story of high school students in an Oklahoma town who petition their town leaders to have a ban on dancing lifted. In Footloose, Ren McCormack (Jacob Guzman) is the catalyst for the change. He’s a recent transplant to small town Bomont from Chicago, and he is unprepared for the challenges that living in a small (and small-minded) town bring. He befriends a dim-witted but charming local, Willard Hewitt (Will Savarese), and develops a crush on the preacher’s daughter, Ariel Moore (Morgan Dudley). When he finds out that the town has an ordinance that prohibits dancing, he goes against the powers that be to have it reversed so the school can have a senior prom.

Along the way are the requisite lessons the come in teen dramas: perseverance, hope, loss, challenging authority, romance. They all mesh in a predictable but entertaining blend. Robbie Roby does double duty as both director and choreographer, and what choreography it is! Once I got over the initial surprise of not hearing Kenny Loggins’ voice belting the title song, I was fully immersed in Roby’s mesmerizing numbers that capture the joy of being young and alive. The score is pure nostalgia, with Dudley and Guzman’s rendition of “Almost Paradise” transporting me back to high school dances. They’re a powerful duo; Guzman is a true triple threat and Dudley is so engaging it’s difficult to imagine her as the bad girl. “Holding Out For A Hero” is also great, with the compulsory trio of teen girls lamenting the lack of choices in their town. Dudley, Leanne Antonio as Rusty, Jackera Davis as Wendy Jo, and Cecilia Snow as Urleen capture the female teen angst perfectly. My favorite song from the movie, “Let’s Hear It For The Boy,” is powerfully performed by Antonio as Savarese’s Willard reluctantly learns how to dance. My favorite number in the show is “Mama Says (You Can’t Back Down),” an ode to Willard’s wise mother, who comes up with sage advice such as “don’t buy a chandelier unless you’ve got a ceiling.” Saverese is the surprise star, wiggling into hearts with humor, humility, and some pretty good moves. The entire cast is flawless, though, and the story is further enhanced with set design by Ian Wallace that makes each scene pop into vibrant color. It’s well worth a trip to Bomont, or Music Circus, to experience.

Footloose at Broadway at Music Circus through March 27th. Tickets may be found online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Charr Crail

Reader Reviews