Review: TITUS ANDRONICUS at Big Idea Theatre

Titus Andronicus, which is believed to be Shakespeare’s first tragedy, is arguably his most disturbing. It’s a laundry list of trigger warnings: rape, murder, dismemberment, hostage negotiations, and cannibalism, to name a few. It’s also deliciously deranged and a horror fan’s delight in Big Idea Theatre’s newest production.

Buckle up, because almost every character in Titus Andronicus is a bloodthirsty villain. Titus himself has just returned from defeating the Goths. He brings prisoners with him, including Tamora, Queen of the Goths, and her three sons. To avenge the deaths of his twenty-one sons in the war against the Goths, Titus kills Tamora’s eldest son. He refuses the people’s wish for him to succeed the late emperor, instead supporting the ascension of Saturninus. When Saturninus takes Tamora as his wife, a cycle of mayhem and vengeance ensues, leaving no one untouched.

Scott Divine plays the titular role, an unreasonably angry serial killer who also exhibits an eerie calm at times. Divine excels at pivotal moments, in particular during one of the most tense scenes of the show and as he’s channeling his inner Julia Child. Two memorable actresses play the most powerful roles in the show. First, Christi van Eyken is Tamora, the defeated Queen of the Goths. She’s a multi-faceted character -- excellent as the ruthless brains behind her new husband’s rule and a devastated mother intent on revenge. Addison Hersek, whose mouth I will forever imagine as blue for her unforgettable role in POTUS, gives a heart-wrenching performance as Lavinia. Stripped of everything, she soldiers on with resilience and an unbelievable capacity for survival (really, Shakespeare?). The entire cast delivers a solid show that is well worthy of your time.

There are also some funny bits, lest all of the blood become too much. Keep an eye out for Titus’s prop (you’ll know which one) and a certain podcaster’s book. The set itself is also gorgeously painted and designed, giving an ethereal quality to the cozy black box space. It’s a rare opportunity to experience a seldom-produced piece, so squash the squeamishness and head on over to experience Shakespeare’s brilliance at its bloodiest.

Titus Andronicus plays at Big Idea Theatre through March 29th. Tickets may be found online at www.bigideatheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (916) 960-3036.

Photo credit: Alyssa Williams-Pierce

