HADESETOWN, BEETLEJUICE, and More Set For Fresno's 2025-26 Broadway Season

Broadway in Fresno has announced its 2026 Season line-up, featuring the Fresno premieres of BEETLEJUICE, CLUE, HADESTOWN, and MRS. DOUBTFIRE for its upcoming 2025-26 season.

“We are excited to be announcing another incredible season of Broadway to the Saroyan Theatre,” said Anne Francis, West Coast Vice President of Broadway Across America. “This iconic line-up features some of the best of Broadway coming right to the Central Valley.”

Renewals for subscription packages will begin Thursday, March 27 at 10 a.m. New season subscriptions will be available for purchase in May, with prices starting at $195. Subscriber prices vary depending on the show time, day of the week and seating location. Subscriber benefits include access to the best seats available, priority access to additional tickets and ticket exchange privileges. Visit BroadwayInFresno.com for more information and to join the waitlist.

BEETLEJUICE

February 13-14, 2026

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “Screamingly good fun!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

CLUE

March 14-15, 2026

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

HADESTOWN

April 7-8, 2026

Come see how the world could be. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

May 26-27, 2026

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Fresno in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter).

Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

Tickets to individual shows in the 2026 line-up are not available for purchase at this time. Single tickets typically go on sale to the public approximately 8-12 weeks prior to opening night. However, subscribers will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the public.

