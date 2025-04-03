Review: EVERYTHING BEAUTIFUL HAPPENS AT NIGHT Makes Its World Premiere at Capital Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Capital Stage, now in its 20th season, is synonymous with quality, thought-provoking theatre that highlights contemporary themes. Its world premiere of Ted Malawer’s Everything Beautiful Happens at Night surpasses even those expectations. Malawer, who is an award-winning author, playwright, and screenwriter, decided to write about a pivotal time in history, exploring themes of acceptance, self-awareness, and bravery.

Director Connor Mickiewicz tackles this sharply-written piece, drawing out the humor and humanity of the script and his actors. On the surface, it’s about a children’s book author, Ezra (Richard B. Watson), who has found success with his Chipmunk and Squirrel series. His demanding editor, Nancy (Amy Resnick), is waiting for his much-anticipated next book. The only problem is that he has a bad case of writer’s block and can’t produce a manuscript. Despite Nancy’s badgering, nothing seems to help Ezra find inspiration. Until he meets Jake (Nacho Tambunting). Then, Ezra finds courage he didn’t know he possessed to do things he didn’t know he needed to do.

Set amid the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s, Everything Beautiful Happens at Night is poignant, funny, and a reminder of what’s truly important in life – the relationships we cultivate. The actors handle the subject matter with respect and depth. Watson is terrific as Ezra. Quite opposite his perky Chipmunk and Squirrel, he’s downtrodden and depressed. Years of living in hiding have taken a toll on his psyche. Resnick’s Nancy is hilarious. Everything about her is funny…her stance, expressions, deadpan delivery. However, she brings the tenderness when needed, with the requisite discomfort of someone used to suppressing emotions. Tambunting’s character, Jake, is a delightful surprise. Watching him transform from a shallow party boy to someone very different is touching and eye-opening.

Would I see this again? Resoundingly, yes. It is some of the best writing I’ve had the pleasure to witness, and you would be remiss if you didn’t take advantage of being one of the first to see it.

Everything Beautiful Happens at Night plays at Capital Stage through April 20th. More information and tickets may be found online at Capstage.org, by telephone at (916) 995-5464, or in person at the Box Office at 2215 J Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Charr Crail

Reader Reviews