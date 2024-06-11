Review: THE TRUE ADVENTURES OF PINOCCHIO at Freefall Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Long before Walt Disney, Carlo Collodi’s Pinocchio entertained children in a weekly Italian magazine. In 1883 it was turned into a novel and has since inspired many adaptations, including the play currently running at Freefall Stage. The True Adventures of Pinocchio, adapted by Louis Lippa, is showing through June 16th.

The show opens with a solitary puppet maker working in shadow, delivering deliberate blows with his axe to a fresh piece of wood. Geppetto’s workshop serves as the backdrop for the entire show, skillfully designed by directors Deanne Farinha Eldridge and Beth Sheridan. Marionettes hung on the walls add to the mysterious atmosphere. The play varies slightly from the better-known Disney version. Most notably, the cricket suffers an undeserved fate at the hands of Pinocchio but, in true cricket fashion, continues to offer assistance.

In this version, the standouts are the villains, Fox (Jackie Cheng) and Cat (Ronnie Duska Fowler). Cheng and Fowler bring a thrilling mischievousness to their characters. They are simultaneously despicable and enthralling. Fowler is always a pleasure to watch, and her flexibility is impressive as she tackles double roles in this show. Another favorite character is Snail (Catherine Sapata), whose disengagement with Pinocchio’s plight makes for some of the funniest moments in the show. Gepetto (Jay Collins-Patrick) is always an audience favorite. Collins-Patrick plays the father figure with a sweet sensitivity, while his booming voice is an attention-grabber as the scary Sr. Fire Eater.

The True Adventures of Pinocchio is a fun take on a classic that the whole family will enjoy. It plays at Freefall Stage through June 16th. Performances are held at EPIC Bible College at 4330 Auburn Blvd. More information and tickets may be found online at www.freefallstage.com.

Photo credit: Emma Eldridge

