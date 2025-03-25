RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Comes to Harris Center In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harris Center for The Arts will present an electrifying journey through the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour, in addition to songs from the early years all the way to Abbey Road. RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles, will be presented on the Harris Center stage for four performances: at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM on both Friday and Saturday April 25 & 26, 2025.

This mind-blowing live performance takes a journey back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!” (Associated Press). RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary fab four with note-for-note precision. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new. With vibrant costumes, psychedelic visuals, and flawless detail, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes, a nod to the ‘60s but in high definition.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture, and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live performance as infectious as it is transporting. RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles promises an extraordinary journey that captivates hearts and inspires all generations.

Individual tickets for RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles are on sale now at the Harris Center Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

Comments