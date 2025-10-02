Review: THE ART OF WAR Claims Victory at B St. Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sun Tzu’s fifth-century military treatise, “The Art of War,” is powerful enough in its original form. Add humor, middle-aged couples, and fish, and you’ve got a clear winner. The world premiere stage adaptation of The Art of War by Dave Pierini is chock-full of scheming and surprises, making it one of the best B St. Theatre offerings of the season.

Peter Story masterfully directs this clever take on the ancient how-to book. This time, two couples are at battle. William (Dave Pierini) and Fiona (Tara Sissom) welcome their new neighbors, Connie (Meher Mistry) and Chester (Jason Kuykendall), to their home. Chester reveals his plans to build a koi pond under a tree on their shared backyard property, which isn’t met with enthusiasm from Fiona. As the couples follow the strategies in each chapter, their methods of warfare become zanier and more outlandish. From “waging war” to “tactical disposition” to “methods of assimilation,” the characters embrace the “art” until the surprise ending.

This cast is comprised of some of the best of B St.’s company. Kuykendall’s timing is impeccable, and he’s perfectly convincing as a slightly neurotic, “nouveau riche” searching for his ikigai. Mistry’s Connie is admirable. Her quiet strength is the backbone of the relationship and she’s a frighteningly formidable foe. Pierini comes in like a lamb; he’s gentle, amiable, and totally malleable. Or is he? Sissom is the show’s powerhouse. Her neurotic, hot-and-cold, completely unreasonable character is a hoot…a source of both horror and respect. She’s unhinged in all the best ways. Beautiful set design by Samantha Reno provides a cozy backdrop in which to let the crazy out. It’s a show you won’t want to miss.

The Art of War plays at the B St. Theatre through October 19th. Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Rudy Meyers Photography

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Sacramento News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...