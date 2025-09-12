Review: MEN ON BOATS Is a Fun Float Through History at Big Idea Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Men on Boats, a 2017 play by Jaclyn Backhaus, is an exciting and refreshing way to end the summer. Big Idea Theatre has made it from the Amazon River, in their previous production of The River Bride, to the Green and Colorado Rivers. This time, director Jennifer Adler leads a group of men (women) on a quest to chart unknown territory.

Based on the story of John Wesley Powell’s 1869 government-funded expedition through the Grand Canyon, Men on Boats follows the ten men who braved this journey to further scientific exploration. The men, led by Powell (Jillian Owens) and his second-in-command, William Dunn (Sarah Rothaus), endure hunger, rough waters, and hardship as they try to map the river. The script is inspired by Powell’s own journals, and this production is a terrifically imaginative interpretation of the experience. Taking a cue from the time, there is no extra technology on stage, and the (wo)men navigate the river with instruction from Powell. “Left! Keep left! Rocks!” As the women undulate and swerve, holding on to their makeshift boats, they capsize and fumble their way through a gorgeously painted set by Tony Parker. As they make stops and lament the loss of rations, the combination of comedy, bravado, and history makes for an unforgettable trip.

This show boasts a great, enthusiastic cast who share great chemistry. Owens is again cool and composed under pressure, much like her memorable turn as Maureen in The Beauty Queen of Leenane. She’s an effortlessly assertive yet infuses her character with humanity that’s befitting of a great leader. Fittingly, her character seems to also be a prophetess, saying, “This whole country, built on the idea of newness. Eventually, it all gets old.” Rothaus is equally powerful in her portrayal of a confident man overrun with fear, fatigue, and doubt. This large cast moves as a cohesive unit, and it’s a joy to reach their destination with them.

Men on Boats plays at Big Idea Theatre through September 20th. Tickets may be found online at bigideatheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (916) 960-3036.

Photo credit: David Fox

