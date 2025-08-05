Review: IN THE HEIGHTS Soars at Broadway At Music Circus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tony Award-winning Best Musical of 2008 is back at Broadway at Music Circus in an explosive celebration of family and community. In the Heights, which cemented creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s place on Broadway long before Hamilton, shows the magic that happens when cultures collide. Director Marcos Santana brings passion and energy back to the round in this electrifying production that you’ll want to see again and again.

What actually happens when a Puerto Rican, a Dominican, and a Cuban walk into a bodega? It’s not the beginning of a bad joke; it’s the premise of the love letter Miranda wrote to the neighborhood of his youth in the form of this witty and spirited fiesta in Washington Heights. The summer is scorching, the power is out, the hydrants are on, and tempers flare as this hot cast of characters navigate the trials of being an immigrant, and three generations are caught between tradition and progress. The De La Vega Bodega is the place where the neighborhood goes for their morning coffee, gossip, and camaraderie, but the young owner, Usnavi (triple-threat Jacob Guzman), is dreaming of opening a shop on the beaches of the Dominican Republic. His cousin, Sonny (a hilariously upbeat Jadon Lopez), helps him out in the shop and in getting a date with the gorgeous Vanessa (played by a spectacularly spicy Alysia Velez). In the opening number, he introduces us to the rest of the cast: Abuela Claudia, who raised him (Yassmin Alers is the undisputed powerhouse of the show); Daniela (Susan Oliveras) and Carla (Iliana Garcia), who operate the neighborhood salon, are a duo of sass and some serious singing; and Kevin (Tony Chiroldes) and Camila (Karmine Alers), who own the local cab company, are beautifully selfless. Their daughter, Nina (Didi Romero), has some vocal chops and brains and is the pride of Washington Heights. Her love interest, Benny (Devin L. Roberts), struggles to prove himself worthy of being an honorary Latino.

From the opening clave of “In the Heights,” to the powerful nostalgia of “Paciencia y Fe,” to the upbeat salsa of “Carnaval del Barrio,” to the final refrains of the “Finale,” the music of the show is recognizable, irresistible, and carries the hallmarks of Miranda’s signature sounds. It changed the course of the American musical and opened up limitless possibilities. Rickey Tripp’s choreography embraces the spark of the Latin rhythms and sets the stage on fire with a passionate ensemble of dancers. In the Heights is a testimony to the bonds of community and the power of connection: a “carnaval” of love that’s not to be missed.

In the Heights plays at Broadway at Music Circus through August 7th. Tickets may be found online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo: (L to R) Jacob Guzman as Usnavi and Yassmin Alers as Abuela Claudia in the Broadway at Music Circus production of IN THE HEIGHTS at the UC Davis Health Pavilion August 1-. 7, 2025. Photo by Charr Crail.

